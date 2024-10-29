EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson finally gets a killer confession from Reiss?

Bianca Jackson closes in on killer Reiss Colwell in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Bianca has known that Reiss Colwell is hiding a killer secret ever since she came back to Walford to clear her sister, Sonia Fowler's name. Despite no one believing a word she says about Reiss, Bianca has been like a dog with a bone and is determined to prove Reiss killed his own wife. And now it looks like she might have the proof she needs thanks to Teddy Mitchell.

After hiding at home following his warehouse drama with Teddy the day before, Reiss is struggling to avoid Bianca and she eventually catches up with him in the cafe. She knows that the trip to the warehouse unearthed something - she is yet to discover what but knows Reiss is hiding something once again.

Sneaky Reiss is one step ahead of Bianca and has come up with a new bunch of lies that explain away his actions. However, Bianca is given fresh hope when Teddy gives her a new recording of the warehouse CCTV footage.

Reiss has got himself into a another complicated pickle. (Image credit: BBC)

In the Vic, Reiss lies to Teddy, prompting Teddy to admit that Bianca has another copy of the video and that she is at home that very moment just about to watch it. Reiss races home to stop her... but is it too late? Has Bianca seen the incriminating video and now has the proof that he killed Debbie and not Sonia? And will this be enough to get a confession from Reiss?

Alfie asks Ian for advice. (Image credit: BBC)

While Alfie gets advice from Ian Beale, Kat is left devastated when she meets with Tommy but he is cold towards her. Social Services say they can start to work towards Tommy returning him and Alfie admits they are desperate to have their son back home for Christmas. However, Kat isn't as positive and just wants her little boy back.

Alfie seems to have a breakthrough with Tommy and the teenager starts to slowly soften. At the end of the session, everyone is pleased with how it went for once.

Back at the flat, Kat and Alfie talk about how things are progressing and sparks start to fly between the former couple. Soon Kat surprises Alfie with a kiss, telling him how grateful she is for his support. Is this the start of a reunion for the pair?

Harry tries to play the caring big brother. (Image credit: BBC)

Teddy tells Harry he plans to buy Peggy's so that he can show Barney that he can be a trusted businessman. He gives Harry the task of finding out what went on between Barney and his mum during his recent visit to see her, but Harry isn't the most kind and caring big brother, and soon his heavy-handed approach to the whole thing ends in disaster.

Elsewhere, Penny is upset when Jack doesn't seem bothered by the fact she has received her court summons for the nightclub crush at Peggy's. Everyone now knows that Chelsea Fox is actually to blame for the disaster that left lots of people hurt, including Penny's little sister, Amy Branning, who is still in a wheelchair.

Amy is fuming with Jack. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Jack's happy to let Penny take the blame, meaning she is now planning a vendetta against her dad. With the help of Harry, she is bringing her dad down a peg or two by ruining his life... and this latest disappointment from Jack only makes her more determined to up her game.

Also, Denise is worrying about struggling Avani.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.