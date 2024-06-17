EastEnders spoilers: Billy Mitchell is devastated by a family bombshell!

Billy Mitchell struggles to cope as the Mitchell family drama continues to spiral in Friday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

After learning that Will Mitchell was spotted with a stranger in the Vic, Billy rushed to his son's rescue. But just as all hell was about to break loose, Stevie dropped the bombshell that the mystery man, Teddy, is Billy's long-lost brother.

Billy is reeling at Stevie's revelation as Teddy demands to know who put his dad in hospital. The family are furious as accusations fly, while Stevie has a lot of explaining to do about the chaos he's just unleashed.

Unable to deal with the situation, a devastated Billy flees as Stevie goes after him, leaving Teddy and Phil at odds.

Zack Hudson comes to an alarming conclusion about Nugget Gulati. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, at the weigh-in for the boxing tournament, Nugget Gulati doesn't feel well and when Zack Hudson tells him he's not weighing in today, Nugget blows up at Denzel Danes.

Zack tells Ravi Gulati the worrying news that he thinks the boys are using steroids, but Ravi refuses to believe his concerns. Later on, he talks to his son Nugget, reiterating that he can't take shortcuts when training.

Ever since he arrived in the Square last month, ladies man Junior Knight has already bedded Bianca Jackson and his dad's ex-wife Cindy Beale. After admitting his infidelity to his wife Monique, she demanded a divorce and went back to Dubai with their son Xavier.

Despite losing his family to his adultery, it's clear a leopard never changes when it comes to the womanising businessman as his mind is still fixated on his scandalous rendezvous with Cindy. Their night of passion has left Junior wanting more and Cindy has been rejecting his flirty advances, insisting that their romantic encounter was a mistake.

However, it's clear the spark is still alive between them after Cindy gives a downhearted Junior some advice when Xavier doesn't call him as planned. Is Cindy about to give into temptation once again?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.