EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway demands the truth from Ben!

Callum Highway confronts Ben Mitchell over being out all night.

Callum Highway wants to know where Ben Mitchell has been in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway has been asleep in bed, not knowing what Ben Mitchell has been going through, while Ben's been out all night following Lewis's rape.

Still in shock, he exits The Albert and when Sam Mitchell sees him she winds him up about staying out all night.

Back at the flat, Callum Highway is suspicious about where Ben has been. When they later bump into Lewis, he covers and says he and Ben went out on the town.

Stunned and confused about what happened, Ben confronts Lewis about attacking him but an unconcerned Lewis makes out that Ben was the one who made a move on him.

When Jay Mitchell sees Ben scrolling through the drunken messages he sent to Lewis, he's unimpressed, not realising what's happened.

Callum is left paranoid when a smug Sam enjoys telling him she saw Ben coming out of the Albert first thing. Horrified, Callum confronts Ben and asks him if he slept with Lewis.

A confused and numb Ben is still trying to get his head round what happened and he's unable to deny it. A devastated Callum walks out...



Rocky Cotton has big plans for the Jubilee! (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton decides to get in on the action when Mick Carter reveals he has some big plans for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations. While he's discussing some ideas with Kathy Beale and Sonia Fowler, Rocky overhears.

Determined to somehow find a way to get Sonia to thaw towards him, Rocky encourages her to join in organising the event.

Sonia, however, is in no mood to do party planning with Rocky and she turns him down. A disappointed Rocky decides he needs to do something big to impress her!

Lola Pearce apologies to Frankie Lewis for ruining the exhibition.. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce feels bad for causing trouble for Frankie Lewis at the photography exhibition. She tries to make things up to her and she takes her out for some drinks.

The pair have fun together and when Frankie reveals she's planning on selling her photography equipment, as she hasn't had any work, Lola encourages her not to give up.

Also, Honey Mitchell swerves Mr Lister when he wants to take her for a drink and she tells Sam she needs to move out as soon as possible.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.