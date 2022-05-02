EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway in danger?

Callum Highway’s police campaign poster is defaced in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Mick Carter is led away by ex wife Linda, who has received a call from Ollie’s school, leaving Janine Butcher disappointed.

However, Sonia Fowler is quick to tell Janine that Mick’s priority will always be his children and she will have to accept it.

Meanwhile, Frankie Lewis is nervous about meeting her old friend Clara again, so Nancy Carter suggests that she joins her.

In the café, Frankie carries on lying to Clara about her photography career and when asked about her website, Frankie covers and tells her that she’s currently focusing on influencer gigs.

Much to Frankie’s relief, social media influencer Kim Fox overhears their conversation and gets excited. After Kim leaves, Clara invites Frankie and Nancy to her exhibition in the community centre.

Sam finds herself in a predicament once again. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Kat Slater’s ongoing feud with Sam Mitchell doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon as Kat is annoyed when Sam decides to go with her to visit Phil Mitchell in prison.

However, Kat is unaware of Sam’s ulterior motive and while at the visit, Sam reveals that Jonah is planning to buy Ruby’s — but she has an idea that they should buy it instead.

Phil agrees to Sam’s plan after some convincing, much to Kat’s dismay as she already has too much to deal with.

Soon, things take a turn for the worse when Kat rages at Sam for intentionally arranging a meeting with Ruby’s lawyers at a time she can’t do, leaving Sam to do the meeting alone.

Sam is soon distracted when she discovers that her ex has thrown out all her belongings in the Square and she misses the important meeting.

A fuming Sam recruits Billy Mitchell to help her and she rushes off to Ruby’s but she’s already too late — Jonah has got the club.

As Sam and Chelsea Fox bond, Kat is furious to discover what happened and warns her that Phil won’t be happy.

Ben is uncomfortable to see Callum's poster in all its glory. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

In the meantime, Ben Mitchell is unimpressed to see his husband Callum Highway’s police poster is up and they later discover that it has been vandalised.

During a chat with Callum, Jay Brown nearly tells him about Ben’s recent violent rampages, which left a man hospitalised. Meanwhile, Ben is infuriated and goes out looking for revenge.

EastEnders continues on BBC One at 7:30pm.