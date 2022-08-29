EastEnders spoilers: Can Sharon Watts forget Phil?

Sharon Watts goes on a date but is it going well?

Sharon Watts finds herself conflicted over Phil Mitchell in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sharon Watts has been doing her best to get herself back out there despite her obvious longing for her ex-husband Phil Mitchell. After going on a date with the very suave Matt, things are going well.

Inviting him back to hers after a lovely evening together, he thinks that she wants to take things to the next level. But Sharon can only distract herself for so long...

Soon all her feelings for Phil come bubbling to the surface and she's confused over what to do. Phil's wedding to Kat Slater is only round the corner.

Will Sharon be able to see the love of her life marry another woman?

Frankie Lewis is followed home by the creepy guy in the club. (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie Lewis is on her way home after a night out clubbing that has left her rattled. She left early and on her own after being hassled by a guy on the dancefloor who tried to kiss her.

But things are about to get worse for Frankie, as she realises that she's being followed. The same guy has been behind her the whole way back from the club.

Eventually he grabs her and in a terrifying moment Frankie fears she's going to be assaulted. Fortunately some passersby intervene and poor Frankie manages to escape and get back home.

In the Vic, her dad Mick Carter is chatting to his ex Linda Carter, agreeing to let her go upstairs to say goodnight to her daughter Annie Carter, who he's looking after.

They are interrupted, however, by the arrival of a terrified Frankie, who is being comforted by her gran Shirley Carter.

Mick rushes up to see what's been going on and he's relieved to learn that Frankie is unharmed. But his words cut deeply and Frankie insists that although she escaped it's still a terrible thing that happened.

Can he comfort her and understand how angry and frustrated she is by the whole incident?

Freddie Slater has been hanging around the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater is brooding after his meeting with 'dad' Billy Mitchell didn't quite go as planned. Of course, he doesn't know the truth that his biological father is not his mum Little Mo's ex, but a rapist, Graham Foster.

Stacey Slater realises that Freddie is feeling hurt by the less than warm welcome and she tries to reassure him. She encourages him to talk to Little Mo, saying she'll have some answers for him.

Phil and Kat's hen and stag festivities at the Queen Vic are in full swing and Stacey is distracted. As the night comes to a close, Stacey realises that Freddie has disappeared.

Worried about him, she takes Eve Unwin with her to try and find him. Has he left the Square?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.