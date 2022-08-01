EastEnders spoilers: can Stacey Slater persuade Jean to return?

Stacey Slater encourages Jean Slater to think about her future in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stacey Slater is determined to get mum Jean Slater back to the Square after finding her hiding out at the caravan park with Big Mo Harris.

Jean digs her heels in about staying away from the Square, concerned that the locals will all be judging her for her recent bipolar episode.

But it's Jean's granddaughter Lily Slater who's taking thing to heart the most and she starts to get emotional as Stacey talks to her grandma, especially after all she did for her gran when she was ill.

Later, the family sit down with Martin Fowler to talk things through and Martin shares some moving words with Jean in the hope that it will get through to her.

With pressure from all sides, will Jean see the sense in their words and agree to go back to Walford.

Chelsea Fox gives Denzel what for! (Image credit: BBC)

Amy Branning is struggling with the realities of being a teen and all the insecurities it brings with it. Denise Fox and Chelsea Fox feel sorry for the young girl and are determined to help her out.

Realising how insecure Denzel and Nugget have made Amy feel, Chelsea is furious when she realises that Denzel hasn't apologised to Amy for being nasty to her. She gives him and Nugget a roasting over their behaviour and the comments they made.

Will the boys listen to what Chelsea has to say and make things up with Amy?

Rocky Cotton shares his theory with Bobby Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton has had his eye on Bobby Beale and Dana Monroe and he's convinced they both still have a thing for each other!

He's sure that the exes are keen to get back together but are both too shy to say.

After sharing his views with both Dana and Bobby separately, it leaves them thoughtful about the drinks they've arranged, just as friends, after Dana wanted to cheer up Bobby who was unhappy about his gran Kathy Beale's decision to sell Walford East.

After Rocky's comments, the pair nervously meet up for a drink.

Is Rocky right and do they want to start seeing each other again or has he just put a spanner in the works for their friendship?



EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 8 August.