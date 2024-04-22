EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea Fox becomes Pastor Clayton's NEXT VICTIM?

Is Chelsea Fox in serious danger?

Yolande Trueman fears Chelsea Fox is about to become Pastor Clayton's next victim in Thursday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alarm bells start ringing for Yolande when Denise Fox informs her Chelsea is having a one-to-one with Gideon about Jordan's upcoming baptism.

Having recently been the latest in a long line of women sexually assaulted by the Pastor, terrified Yolande races to the community centre.

Bursting into the building, Yolande orders a bewildered Chelsea - who's just sat there enjoying a cup of tea - to leave immediately.

She and Levi question the urgency of Yolande's request, but she quickly covers, too terrified and ashamed to admit what happened to her.

Chelsea is concerned about Yolande's out of character behaviour. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at home, Chelsea and Denise alert Patrick Trueman to Yolande's outburst and urge him to book her an appointment with the doctor.

Meanwhile, in the Square Pastor Clayton continues to intimidate Yolande, who bravely fights back by banning him from being a part of Jordan’s baptism.

Tormented by her evil abuser, Yolande returns home to pray, but gets distracted and forgets she's left the oven on.

By the time Patrick gets back, the fire alarm is blaring and he walks in to find the hob on fire!

Will the dangerous incident force Yolande to admit the extent of her suffering?

Yolande lands herself in terrible danger. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Anna Knight goes against her family wishes by speaking to her grandfather, Eddie.

George’s adoptive father is serving time in prison for the racially motivated murder of his biological father, Henry Kofi Asare.

In the aftermath of wife Gloria’s death, Eddie summoned George to see him. But their meeting ended badly when Eddie banned George from attending his mum’s funeral and cruelly refused to honour any of Gloria’s final requests.

As Anna makes contact with Eddie, she’s saddened to learn Gloria’s funeral has already taken place.

How will she break the news to George?

Eddie Knight's revelation puts granddaughter Anna in a difficult position. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, there’s a surprise in store for one family when they head to The Vic and meet a visitor who’s in town to see Johnny Carter.

Who could it be?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm