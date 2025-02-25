EastEnders spoilers: Zack is Barney's biological dad?
Airs Tuesday 4 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is there a chance that Zack Hudson (played by James Farrer) could be Barney Mitchell's (Lewis Bridgeman) biological dad on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Zack previously confided in his late mate, Martin Fowler, about his past affair with Barney's mum, Nicola (Laura Doddington).
Who was still married to Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) at the time.
Martin joked that teenager Barney is now old enough to be Zack's dad!
But was Martin right?
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, there's drama at Harry's Barn when Barney suddenly collapses in pain from the wound he sustained during the explosion at the Vic.
Zack joins worried parents Nicola and Teddy at the hospital.
But a conversation about bleeding Barney's blood group arouses Zack's suspicions...
Zack confronts Nicola and demands to know if he is really Barney's dad!
Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) visits his friend, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), and tries to convince her to join the rest of the Knight family at Beale's Eels.
But Bianca still can't bring herself to leave the house and face the rest of Albert Square.
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) realises that Bianca is really struggling with her fear and offers some advice.
However, things don't go as planned when Bianca puts some of Kat's suggestions into action...
Kat and her partner, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), have mixed emotions when their social worker, Lesley, tells them that their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall) can return home.
Kat and Alfie are hopeful that the previously troubled teenager has put his violent behaviour behind him.
But what new challenges will they face if Tommy moves back into 5D Albert Square?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
