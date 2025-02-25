EastEnders spoilers: Zack is Barney's biological dad?

Airs Tuesday 4 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

EastEnders spoilers, Zack Hudson
Zack confronts one-time secret lover Nicola about their past on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a chance that Zack Hudson (played by James Farrer) could be Barney Mitchell's (Lewis Bridgeman) biological dad on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Zack previously confided in his late mate, Martin Fowler, about his past affair with Barney's mum, Nicola (Laura Doddington).

Who was still married to Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) at the time.

Martin joked that teenager Barney is now old enough to be Zack's dad!

But was Martin right?

On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, there's drama at Harry's Barn when Barney suddenly collapses in pain from the wound he sustained during the explosion at the Vic.

Zack joins worried parents Nicola and Teddy at the hospital.

But a conversation about bleeding Barney's blood group arouses Zack's suspicions...

Zack confronts Nicola and demands to know if he is really Barney's dad!

EastEnders spoilers, Nicola Mitchell, Barney Mitchell

Nicola fears the worst for her teenage son Barney on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers, Zack Hudson, Teddy Mitchell, Nicola Mitchell

Teddy remains unaware of the history between his ex-wife Nicola and Zack on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) visits his friend, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), and tries to convince her to join the rest of the Knight family at Beale's Eels.

But Bianca still can't bring herself to leave the house and face the rest of Albert Square.

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) realises that Bianca is really struggling with her fear and offers some advice.

However, things don't go as planned when Bianca puts some of Kat's suggestions into action...

EastEnders spoilers, Kojo Asare, Bianca Jackson

Kojo supports troubled friend Bianca on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat and her partner, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), have mixed emotions when their social worker, Lesley, tells them that their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall) can return home.

Kat and Alfie are hopeful that the previously troubled teenager has put his violent behaviour behind him.

But what new challenges will they face if Tommy moves back into 5D Albert Square?

EastEnders spoilers, Kat Slater, Alfie Moon

Why aren't Kat and Alfie thrilled by the news that son Tommy is coming home on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

