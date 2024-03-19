EastEnders spoilers: Denzel Danes makes a DANGEROUS decision!

Denzel Danes resorts to stealing to get his way in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Denzel Danes has been obsessed with getting fit as response to being bullied. The teen was left beaten and humiliated by a gang thugs from school and he felt helpless when they also targeted Yolande Trueman.

Although his best mate Nugget Gulati assured him that there was no shame when he confessed he froze, Denzel couldn't get over it.

He's feeling particularly vulnerable as Yolande is taking care of him alone after his dad Howie Danes and his girlfriend Kim Fox left the Square to take a contract job on a cruise ship.

When former boxing star George Knight encouraged Denzel to take out his anxieties in the ring, he really took to it. But what should have been a healthy way to let out his aggression took a dark turn.

When Denzel was trolled online for his physique after Nugget posted a video of him doing a workout, he felt humiliated all over again.

After Nugget's sister Avani Nandra-Hart made a flippant comment about steroids, he managed to get hold of the cash to order some online.

When the package arrived, it was confiscated by Yolande, who had no idea what it really contained. With Denzel and Yolande at odds, Nugget tries to intervene and put in a good word for his friend but Denzel is about to ruin everything...

Yolande catches Denzel rummaging in her bag to get his precious package.

Will she find out what Denzel is up to before he does something dangerously stupid?

Lauren Branning has a problem to deal with at her 30th birthday party. (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren Branning has found out about Whitney Dean's secret and she insists that she tell her partner Zack Hudson, knowing it could cause huge problems for the pregnant couple.

With Whitney seemingly not willing to listen, Lauren's not sure she's convinced her friend to do the right thing.

It's the night of Lauren's 30th birthday party at The Albert and when she has a conversation with Chelsea Fox, she wonders if she's been too hard on Whitney.

As the party gets underway, Whitney promises Lauren that she'll be upfront with Zack, leaving Lauren relieved.

Avani Nandra-Hart has been causing trouble for mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Image credit: BBC)

Avani Nandra-Hart may have got a telling off about trying to matchmake her parents Priya Nandra-Hart and Ravi Gulati but it doesn't mean she's going to back out of her scheming!

Ever since Avani and mum Priya came to the Square after landing an oblivious Ravi with the revelation that he had a teenage daughter, her behaviour has raised a few eyebrows.

Frustrated that Priya has arranged a second date with Martin, Avani is determined to disrupt it.

Their romantic meal is ruined when Avani pours a whole glass of wine in a shocked Martin's lap!

Callum Highway wants to find a way to get husband Ben Mitchell out of trouble. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ben Mitchell's arrest is causing heartache for the family and his copper husband Callum Highway plots to use his work situation to Ben's advantage.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.