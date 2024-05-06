EastEnders spoilers: Elaine and George's relationship is OVER?

Elaine Peacock and George Knight's relationship is in crisis.

George Knight and Elaine Peacock's relationship hanging by a thread in Monday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The couple have been drifting further and further apart these past few weeks as George has struggled to cope with the loss of his mum Gloria and repeatedly rejected Elaine's offers of support.

The Vic landlady was also heartbroken to discover George has been boxing at an illegal fight club, and that his former wife Cindy Beale knew all about it when she didn't.

Reeling from her fiancé's latest betrayal, Elaine arrives back at the pub and is deflated when George seems totally unfazed.

Is he at risk of losing her completely?

George Knight's family are worried sick about him. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Cindy arrives and reveals George is intending on going against the doctor's orders by stepping into the ring again.

George's family plead with him not to risk his life, and Gina Knight even resorts to blackmail - but it's no use, George won't be swayed. He's fighting and that's that.

With tensions rising, Elaine orders Cindy to leave and is comforted by Anna.

Seeing what a state Elaine is in, Anna sends a desperate voicemail to George's estranged son Junior, hoping he can help talk some sense into their father.

Britney Wainwright is up to her old tricks! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bianca Jackson hits Walford Market to purchase a few bits for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's upcoming wedding.

After failing to haggle prices with the stallholders, Bianca ropes in Whit's foster daughter Britney Wainwright.

The scheming duo work together to fleece Billy Mitchell then return home to show Whitney their spoils.

Later, Whitney slips on her wedding dress to show to Bianca and Britney, but the happy moment is short-lived when the teen lets slip about what she was up to earlier.

Yolande and Patrick decide to take some time away from Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Yolande and Patrick Trueman decide they need some time out after her ordeal at the hands of Pastor Clayton.

Yolande fills Levi in about her intention to leave Walford and he assures her it won't stall the investigation into her reported sexual assault.

Afterwards, Yolande tells Denzel Danes that either Denise or Chelsea Fox will be moving in to keep an eye on him in their absence.

The thought of having free rein is more appealing though and Denzel convinces Yolande to let him stay home alone.

But no sooner have Yolande and Patrick left than the lad is inviting his mates over for a house party.

Denzel Danes is growing closer to fitness influencer Ebony. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Amy Mitchell is feeling jealous over his blossoming friendship with fitness influencer Ebony.

Confiding in Penny Branning, Amy admits she wants to sleep with Denzel, but her sibling stresses she should only take that step if she's truly ready.

As the party gets underway at Number 20, Amy asks Denzel if they can go upstairs for some alone time together.

Will they go all the way?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm