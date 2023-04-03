EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin takes DEADLY action!

Stacey Slater asks Kat Slater for help with the loan shark.

Eve Unwin makes a dangerous play to get Suki Panesar to herself in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eve Unwin has been left conflicted after learning that her lover Suki Panesar was having some bedroom time with husband Nish Panesar.

After getting back from their business trip where they made the most of their time together, Eve was worried that Nish was pushing Suki into sleeping with him.

When Eve confronts her, Suki insists that she did sleep with Nish but it was her decision, as she wants to make sure he doesn't get suspicious that they've been having an affair.

A heartbroken Eve tells Suki that she's in love with her and hurt when Suki can't say it back.

Nish takes Eve, Suki and Vinny for a meet up with shady businessman Arjun to talk about laundering money through the chicken shops, the new addition to his business empire.

After Nish struggles to pin down Arjun to some decent terms, Suki and Vinny step in with tough negotiating and get the deal that the family needs.

A simmering Nish feels humiliated that his wife took control of the deal and when he confronts her, Eve defends her.

Frustrated by Eve's interference, Suki snaps that she can fight her own battles, leaving Eve hurt.

Determined to Nish out of her and Suki's lives once and for all, Eve visits cop Jack Branning and tells him she'll turn informant on Nish's dodgy dealings to ensure he goes back to prison...

Stacey Slater is distracted ahead of her pregnant daughter Lily Slater's 'gender reveal' party, worried about the threats from loan shark Shiv.

Stacey turned to Shiv when she was left with huge bills to pay and he's been blackmailing her for more and more money as repayment ever since.

After Eve Unwin saw him off the day before he left Stacey with a parting shot, insisting he wants ALL his money back by today.

Desperate, Stacey visits Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater and asks them if they can help out.

As the Slaters and Brannings gather at Lily's party to find out if she's having a boy or a girl, Stacey slips away to meet up with Shiv.

Has she got his money and can she get rid of him once and for all?

Sam gets a surprise proposal! (Image credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell is feeling terrible after ruining things with son Ricky Mitchell yet again. Already terrified at the prospect of being a dad to schoolfriend Lily Slater's baby, when Sam made a flippant comment about the trials of parenthood, he really freaked out!

Sam was grateful when Lily's mum Stacey Slater managed to calm Ricky's fears and she's in her debt again when Stacey manages to get Ricky back on side.

Although Ricky doesn't want her at the 'gender reveal' party, Sam turns up anyway.

After the party, Sam gets a shock phone call that could change her future for good...

What has she been told?

Nugget Gulati has something BIG on his mind! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Chelsea Fox encourages Nugget Gulati to speak up if something is worrying but what will he say?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.