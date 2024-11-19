EastEnders spoilers: George and Elaine's wedding day is cancelled?

Is George and Elaine's wedding on... or OFF on tonight's episode of EastEnders?

George Knight (played by Colin Salmon) and fiancee Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) wedding plans may be in PERIL on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Elaine's SECRET arrangement with George's ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), didn't quite go to plan.



And now George wants some answers...



In the meantime, family and friends are busy getting ready for the couple's BIG day, although unsure whether the wedding is on... or OFF!



Will George and Elaine ultimately say "I do!" at the altar?



Elsewhere, Cindy is preoccupied with her secret lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), who also happens to be George's son.



But when Junior's uncle, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), spots the secret lovers together, Cindy panics that it won't be long before her fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), finds out WHAT she has been up to...

How far will Cindy go to keep the terrible truth about what she has been up to a secret?

Things are tense between Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law).



After Lauren's heart-to-heart with her cousin, Penny (Kitty Castledine), she continues to hide the true extent of her troubles from him.



Is Lauren truly ready for her nearest and dearest to find out what happened when she took the pregnancy test?



Lauren is still experiencing terrible pain but manages to explain it away when Peter worries about her.



But for how much longer will Lauren manage to keep the TERRIBLE truth from Peter?

