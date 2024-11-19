EastEnders spoilers: George and Elaine's wedding day is cancelled?
Airs Tuesday 26 November 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
George Knight (played by Colin Salmon) and fiancee Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) wedding plans may be in PERIL on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Elaine's SECRET arrangement with George's ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), didn't quite go to plan.
And now George wants some answers...
In the meantime, family and friends are busy getting ready for the couple's BIG day, although unsure whether the wedding is on... or OFF!
Will George and Elaine ultimately say "I do!" at the altar?
Elsewhere, Cindy is preoccupied with her secret lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), who also happens to be George's son.
But when Junior's uncle, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), spots the secret lovers together, Cindy panics that it won't be long before her fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), finds out WHAT she has been up to...
How far will Cindy go to keep the terrible truth about what she has been up to a secret?
Things are tense between Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law).
After Lauren's heart-to-heart with her cousin, Penny (Kitty Castledine), she continues to hide the true extent of her troubles from him.
Is Lauren truly ready for her nearest and dearest to find out what happened when she took the pregnancy test?
Lauren is still experiencing terrible pain but manages to explain it away when Peter worries about her.
But for how much longer will Lauren manage to keep the TERRIBLE truth from Peter?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.