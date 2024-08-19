EastEnders spoilers: George Knight makes a BOMBSHELL confession!

George Knight is nervous but delighted to meet his birth brothers.

George Knight puts a relationship with his long-lost family in jeopardy in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

George Knight is a bundle of nerves as he waits to meet his brothers Kojo and Kobina Asare.

Desperate to meet his birth family after finding out their details, an adopted George has been in contact with family friend Angela, who called to say that they were coming to the UK.

Brought up by adoptive parents Gloria and Eddie Knight in South London, George wasn't told anything about his parentage and he assumed his mystery birth mum and dad were Jamaican.

When the truth came out that George's real father hadn't abandoned him but was in fact beaten to death by Eddie and his racist mates, George was almost broken.

In a double blow he learned that his whole life had been a lie, as he wasn't Caribbean and parents Henry and Margaret Asare were from Ghana.

Asare family friend Angela arranged the meeting between George Knight and his brothers. (Image credit: BBC)

George witnessed Henry's murder as a young teen but, terrified, had stayed hidden, not knowing that the man who was being attacked was his real dad.

After the truth was unveiled when a historic murder charge was brought against Eddie and he was sent to prison, George assumed his Ghanian brothers knew all the details, including the fact that he was at the scene when Henry was killed.

Kojo and Kobina Asare arrive at The Queen Vic and an emotional George greets them. As they start to get to know each other, Kobina reveals that Kojo is autistic.

When George blurts out about witnessing their father's fatal attack, Kobina and Kojo are stunned and he realises that he may have put his foot in it.

Will the brothers' relationship be cut short before it's barely begun?

Nugget is one of the Albert Square residents caught in a dangerous situation. (Image credit: BBC)

Penny Branning's feud with Chelsea Fox has terrifying consequences when there's a dangerous crush in Peggy's that puts lives in danger.

After Penny cruelly stole Chelsea's job as club manager from under her, a bitter Chelsea was determined to get revenge.

Illegally offering extra tickets for Penny's special event, Chelsea was hoping the bar staff would be overwhelmed, making Penny look incompetent. What she didn't bank on was so many people turning up that Peggy's became dangerously overcrowded.

Teenagers Nugget Gulati, Avani Nandra-Hart and Amy Mitchell have all snuck into the night and are soon caught in the dangerous crush.

As the terrible events unfold, Penny and Amy's dad Jack Branning rushes to the club and is horrified by what he finds...

Bernie has been threatening Linda Carter and Sharon Watts! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Bernie makes a massive slip up in her bid to discover the real killer of her brother Keanu Taylor when she drops her burner phone in the cafe.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.