'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins ups his control of Chelsea!

Gray Atkins puts pressure on Chelsea Atkins to keep her where he wants her.

Gray Atkins makes sure he has Chelsea Atkins under his thumb in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is slowly getting under Chelsea Atkins skin, as she struggles to cope with living a lie with him while worrying about their fragile baby, Jordan. Finding it difficult to get through the day, she's prescribed antidepressants by the doctor.

Mum Denise Fox wants what's best for Chelsea and encourages her to take the pills, even though it means she won't be able to breastfeed little Jordan.

Gray pretends to agree with Denise that it's best she take the meds but inside he's fuming. He later gets inside Chelsea's head and talks her into ditching the meds so she can breastfeed.

When Whitney Dean sees Chelsea throwing away her medication, she is concerned and she later confronts Chelsea to find out what she's up to. When it's clear that Gray is tightening his control on his wife, Whitney is alarmed...

Will Phil Mitchell tell Kat Slater the truth? (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell insists that he's got nothing else to say after telling Kat Slater they're finished. Jean Slater and Stacey Slater are gobsmacked and Jean tries to get some answers out of Phil, furious he's hurt Kat.

After Kat reveals to Sharon Watts that Phil has given her the heave-ho, Sharon is suspicious. She pushes Phil to tell her what's really going on and discovers that he's facing life in prison!

When she realises that he hasn't broken the news to Kat, which is why he unexpectedly dumped her, she insists he tell her the truth – or she will!

Ben Mitchell opens up to hubby Callum Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway have been in a tricky place ever since the homophobic attack that brought back horrific memories for Ben of losing his boyfriend Paul Coker.

But after some intervention from Paul's gran Pam Coker, Ben has come to terms with his feelings.

Ben and Callum open up to each other about their struggles and they promise to be there for each other.

Also, Mitch Baker and Karen Taylor get surprise deliveries. Has Bailey Baker been plotting to bring the pair closer together?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:30 pm.