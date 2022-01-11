'EastEnders' spoilers: Chelsea Atkins makes a shock discovery!

Chelsea Atkins has another blow in her bid to escape Gray Atkins in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Atkins is nervous after being caught by Gray Atkins trying to get her passport so she can register their son Jordan Atkins' birth without him knowing.

After covering to Gray, they both agree to go to the hospital to visit their son. Chelsea gets hold of Kheerat Panesar to tell him what's happend. He promises her that he'll meet her up the hospital so he can be there for her when she signs the certificate alone.

With everything in place, Chelsea is hopeful that she'll get what she wants to keep Gray out of her and her son's lives forever. But when she arrives at the register to sign the certificate she gets a horrible shock...

What has happened?

After the earlier drama, Chelsea is feeling down and desperate. Her mum Denise Fox can see that she's not really coping. Not knowing the real truth of the situation she's in with her dangerous husband, Denise assumes that the new mum is just tired. She gives her some pills to help her sleep and later encourages Gray to book Chelsea in with the GP and get her some additional help.

Jay Mitchell wants revenge on Janine Butcher! (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Mitchell is doing his community payback for the misdemeanour that Janine Butcher set him up for. Girlfriend Honey Mitchell is embarrassed to see her other half in the Square wearing an orange vest! When Janine spots him, however, she thinks it's hilarious.

It's clear Janine will soon be laughing on the other side of her face, as when Jay returns to the car lot he's approached by a social worker. The social worker is investigating Janine over residency of her daughter Scarlett Butcher and wants a reference for Janine.

Jay wastes no time in putting the boot in for his tormentor and he tells the social worker exactly what kind of woman Janine is!

When he sees Janine in the Queen Vic he smugly tells her that he's told the social worker every detail of her sordid former history.

Mick Carter overhears and is concerned about Jay's comments as he doesn't know the half of Janine's criminal past! Janine brushes off her past indiscretions before turning on the charm and asking Mick to fake being in a couple so she can impress the social worker.

Maybe not the best idea, Mick!

Stuart Highway battles his demons. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway is still convinced that wife Rainie Highway is seeing someone else and he follows her to see where she's going. When Sonia Fowler sees him, she's worried he's avoiding thinking about his cancer diagnosis and she encourages him to go a cancer support group.

Hopeful that she's got through to him, the nurse is frustrated when she later finds him the worse for wear. Will she ever be able to get him to admit to himself that he needs help?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:30 pm.