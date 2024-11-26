EastEnders spoilers: Ian uncovers cheating Cindy's big secret?

Ian Beale (played by Adam Woodyat) should probably know by now that Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is not to be trusted on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After all, this is the same woman who got pregnant after an affair with Ian's adoptive brother, Simon Wicks, years ago.



And later hired a hitman to shoot Ian!



Before going on the run...



In the present day, Cindy and her SECRET lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), can't keep their hands off each other.



All the while, Cindy's unsuspecting fiance Ian is just looking forward to a nice family Christmas.



Despite all their past baggage, Ian truly believes that Cindy is a changed woman.



Things get steamy again between Cindy and Junior at his flat.



And it looks like the businessman may be developing real feelings for lover Cindy when he gives her an expensive gift.



But later back at the Beale house, Ian is alarmed when he accidentally discovers the jewellery box in Cindy's pocket...



Ian knows that he didn't give Cindy the gift.



Will she be able to talk her way out of trouble again?

Or is Ian one step closer to exposing her affair with Junior?

Will Ian soon find out the truth about Cindy and Junior's affair on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is getting back into the festive spirit now that it looks like her money troubles are going to be solved by a solicitor.



However, Jean's daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) is worried it may not be quite as simple as that.



So she asks DI Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to investigate...



What will Jack discover about Jean's missing money?

Stacey is secretly worried about mum Jean's missing money on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer