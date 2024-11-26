EastEnders spoilers: Ian uncovers cheating Cindy's big secret?
Airs Wednesday 4 December 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Ian Beale (played by Adam Woodyat) should probably know by now that Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is not to be trusted on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After all, this is the same woman who got pregnant after an affair with Ian's adoptive brother, Simon Wicks, years ago.
And later hired a hitman to shoot Ian!
Before going on the run...
In the present day, Cindy and her SECRET lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), can't keep their hands off each other.
All the while, Cindy's unsuspecting fiance Ian is just looking forward to a nice family Christmas.
Despite all their past baggage, Ian truly believes that Cindy is a changed woman.
Things get steamy again between Cindy and Junior at his flat.
And it looks like the businessman may be developing real feelings for lover Cindy when he gives her an expensive gift.
But later back at the Beale house, Ian is alarmed when he accidentally discovers the jewellery box in Cindy's pocket...
Ian knows that he didn't give Cindy the gift.
Will she be able to talk her way out of trouble again?
Or is Ian one step closer to exposing her affair with Junior?
Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is getting back into the festive spirit now that it looks like her money troubles are going to be solved by a solicitor.
However, Jean's daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) is worried it may not be quite as simple as that.
So she asks DI Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to investigate...
What will Jack discover about Jean's missing money?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.