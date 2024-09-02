EastEnders spoilers: Is Anna Knight hiding a SECRET?

Anna Knight is left hight and dry by boyfriend Bobby Beale.

Anna Knight has a funny turn in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Anna Knight is struggling and she confides in boyfriend Bobby Beale. Desperate to cheer her up. the pie shop manager is frustrated when he has to rush off to tend to business at Beales' Eels.

Not wanting to leave Anna on her own, he asks best mate Freddie Slater to spend time with her, not realising that Freddie is struggling with his feelings for Anna.

Freddie Slater has been hiding his feelings for Anna Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Anna's touched when Freddie turns up to look after her but she's soon left hurt when a flustered Freddie makes up a rubbish excuse to leave.

Worried that Freddie is upset with her for some reason, Anna sets off to confront Freddie and ask him if everything is okay between them.

On the way, Anna has a dizzy spell...

Is there something she needs to tell Bobby?

Junior Knight finds Kojo Asare at the tube station! (Image credit: BBC)

George is beside himself with worry about his brother Kojo Asare, who went missing after hearing Elaine Peacock tell George she wanted him out of the Vic.

Kojo agreed to stay with George after visiting Walford with their brother Kobina Asare.

As the police turn up to search for a vulnerable Kojo, a furious George freezes out Elaine when she offers her help.

Meanwhile, Kojo has been hiding and he emerges and heads to the tube station.

When Junior Knight spots Kojo, he runs over to him and begs him to come back to the Vic. A miserable Kojo tells his nephew that he wants to go back to Ghana.

Can the Knights persuade Kojo to stay?

What does Chrissie Watts want? (Image credit: BBC)

Also, killer Chrissie Watts' presence continues to send shockwaves after her return to Albert Square, 20 years after Chrissie murdered Sharon Watt's dad Den Watts...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.