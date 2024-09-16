EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning takes on dodgy Harry Mitchell!

Jack Branning knows new boy Harry Mitchell is bad news.

Jack Branning suspects Harry Mitchell is up to no good in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The minute Teddy Mitchell and his two sons rocked up in Albert Square, it was clear they were going to be trouble. Smooth charmer Teddy is very good at giving the devoted family man act, but there's definitely a dark side to this Mitchell.

He's already proved this with his manipulation of Reiss Colwell, and now it seems Teddy has made an enemy of local cop, Jack Branning.

Harry has also shown he's a chip off the old block. No sooner had he been given a job at The Arches, he was on the phone to someone, arranging an illegal operation at Phil Mitchell's garage.

Risky business indeed! But is Harry about to get caught out?

Harry wants to run his own illegal operation from The Arches. (Image credit: BBC)

Angry Phil Mitchell wants to know what Harry has been playing at. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry meets with his dodgy contact at McClunky's, to discuss the plans.

But their little chat is overheard by Jack, who orders a warrant for the police to search the garage. Is Harry about to get caught red-handed?

As the Old Bill arrive, Phil is raging and tells Harry his trial is over.

Later, Teddy catches up with Harry and warns what could be at stake if the police start looking into their affairs. Is their past about to catch up with them?

Reiss Colwell drips poison in Martin Fowler's ear about Bianca Jackson. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Walford, Martin Fowler supports Reiss Colwell in the light of recent events.

It's been a tough old week for the secret killer. First he was banned from attending wife Debbie's funeral, and now his foe, Bianca Jackson is back in Walford, on a mission to prove his guilt.

Annoyingly, Martin along with the rest of Walford, reckons Reiss is a harmless victim and that Bianca is waging a personal vendetta against him.

Cunning Reiss adds weight to this theory when he tells Martin about Bianca's depression diagnosis.

What a snake!

Bianca Jackson opens up about her recent struggles. (Image credit: BBC)

Later in The Vic, Martin decides to speak to Bianca about the whole Reiss situation.

The pair have an emotional heart-to-heart, where Bianca opens up about her recent struggles.

But can she get Martin to realise he's been taken in by Reiss?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30pm.