EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning takes on dodgy Harry Mitchell!
Airs Wednesday 25 September 2024 at 7.30pm on BBC One.
Jack Branning suspects Harry Mitchell is up to no good in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
The minute Teddy Mitchell and his two sons rocked up in Albert Square, it was clear they were going to be trouble. Smooth charmer Teddy is very good at giving the devoted family man act, but there's definitely a dark side to this Mitchell.
He's already proved this with his manipulation of Reiss Colwell, and now it seems Teddy has made an enemy of local cop, Jack Branning.
Harry has also shown he's a chip off the old block. No sooner had he been given a job at The Arches, he was on the phone to someone, arranging an illegal operation at Phil Mitchell's garage.
Risky business indeed! But is Harry about to get caught out?
Harry meets with his dodgy contact at McClunky's, to discuss the plans.
But their little chat is overheard by Jack, who orders a warrant for the police to search the garage. Is Harry about to get caught red-handed?
As the Old Bill arrive, Phil is raging and tells Harry his trial is over.
Later, Teddy catches up with Harry and warns what could be at stake if the police start looking into their affairs. Is their past about to catch up with them?
Elsewhere in Walford, Martin Fowler supports Reiss Colwell in the light of recent events.
It's been a tough old week for the secret killer. First he was banned from attending wife Debbie's funeral, and now his foe, Bianca Jackson is back in Walford, on a mission to prove his guilt.
Annoyingly, Martin along with the rest of Walford, reckons Reiss is a harmless victim and that Bianca is waging a personal vendetta against him.
Cunning Reiss adds weight to this theory when he tells Martin about Bianca's depression diagnosis.
What a snake!
Later in The Vic, Martin decides to speak to Bianca about the whole Reiss situation.
The pair have an emotional heart-to-heart, where Bianca opens up about her recent struggles.
But can she get Martin to realise he's been taken in by Reiss?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30pm.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.