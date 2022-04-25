EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher plans to leave Walford!

Janine Butcher makes plans for the future in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter goes for a run to avoid his new partner Janine Butcher and bumps into Mitch Baker who doesn't know what to say after Mick's shock confession yesterday.

It's Billy Mitchell's birthday and Janine gives him a present. However, the birthday spirit soon burns out when Billy tells Janine that Mick once had a fling with Whitney Dean.

Soon enough, Janine is on the warpath and warns Whitney away from Mick.

Meanwhile, Karen Taylor has an honest chat with Harvey Monroe about his partner Jean Slater. Karen is left fuming and annoyed when an oblivious Mitch interrupts and tells him off, which makes him rethink the situation with Mick.

Mitch then apologises to Mick for being awkward and asks him more about his issues. Mick admits that his mind is stopping him from being intimate with Janine and Mitch attempts to offer him some helpful advice.

Janine fails to seduce Mick and she later tells Billy that if she gains custody of her daughter, Scarlett Moon at the hearing this week, she will leave Walford.

Sam attempts to eavesdrop on Kat and Martin's conversation. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kat Slater discovers that a local football team wants to meet with her son Tommy Moon. However, she's worried that the club will find out about the knife incident and confides in Martin Fowler.

He encourages her to go to the meeting, but they are interrupted by Sam Mitchell who attempts to listen in on their conversation.

Despite the fact that Tommy is suspended from school and may not be allowed to return, Kat decides to take Martin's advice and tells Tommy about the opportunity.

In the meantime, Shirley Carter spots Lily Slater trying to steal a drink from The Queen Vic. Shirley feels sorry for her and offers to tell her the truth about her nan, Jean Slater, providing she keeps it a secret.

Lily seizes the opportunity and asks her what happened to Jean.

Rainie discovers Stuart's secret. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway is still hiding his painkillers from wife Rainie Highway and agrees to take baby Roland to his weigh-in. However, when he finally holds Roland, Stuart questions if he can do it.

In the café, Mitch offers to babysit Roland this week so that Rainie can attend a hospital appointment with Stuart.

Rainie enjoys some peace and quiet, meanwhile, Stuart arrives with Roland, claiming he forgot he has a separate physio appointment, but Rainie can tell he's lying.

Back at home, Rainie discovers Stuart's painkillers...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.