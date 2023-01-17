EastEnders spoilers: Jay Brown jilted at the altar by Lola?

Jay Brown fears he'll be left waiting at the altar in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Jay Brown is waiting at the register office for his beautiful bride Lola Pearce to arrive, not knowing that she's in the hospital with Maid of Honour Kim Fox.

After feeling unwell, a terminally ill Lola had to stop off at the emergency department to get her symptoms checked out.

Determined to be with Lola for better or for worse, as her brain tumour symptoms progress, Jay has made a promise to be always by her side.

Jay's best friend, Ben Mitchell - the father of Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce - has been touched by how devoted Jay has been. As his best man, he shares in Jay's concern as the minutes tick by and Lola is a no-show.

Much to Jay's relief, Lola finally arrives but he's worried when she says that she needs to talk to him.

After telling Kim that she couldn't marry Jay today, does it mean that Lola is about to break Jay's heart with some devastating news?

Sam Mitchell is in a dilemma over her moving plans. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell is in a tricky position after finding out her 12-year-old son Ricky Mitchell is being questioned about getting his schoolfriend,12-year-old Lily Slater, pregnant.

With plans to start a new life in Germany with Ricky Butcher after the childhood sweethearts reunited, Sam is stressed over what to do.

After Ricky Jnr's dad Jack Branning takes him to the police station, Sam follows on to support him.

Jack is already on a short fuse after a raft of family problems in recent months and the police officer ends up losing his temper. Sam offers to go into the interview with Ricky Jnr in Jack's place and her son is grateful to have her there.

Back in the Square, Ricky is getting VERY tense about Sam's last minute disappearance, as they've got a plane to catch to leave for Germany.

When she finally returns home, Ricky tells Sam that they need to get moving if their going to catch their flight.

Will Sam go with Ricky and his niece Scarlett Butcher or will she lose her chance of happiness to stay and support her son?

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell get out the brass! (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler was taken aback when Reiss Colwell returned to Albert Square, as since their hook up at Christmas, he's completely ghosted her!

She put in a call to him out of desperation to see if the accountant could help her out with her finances after the massive bill for inheritance tax on the late Dot Branning's house looks set to make her homeless.

Feeling guarded about Reiss, Sonia cautiously accepts his apology when he claims that he never meant to ghost her.

The pair sit down to look over the inheritance tax bill and Reiss promises he'll try to find a way for her to keep her home.

With things soon thawing between them, they end up having fun after Reiss reveals he's brought his trombone, and Sonia goes to get her famous childhood trumpet!

Realising she still has feelings for Reiss, Sonia makes a move on him.

But does he feel the same way about her?

Kim Fox manages to get Bernie Taylor a trial shift at the cafe with Kathy Beale and Rocky Cotton.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.