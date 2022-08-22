EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater faces her fears

Jean Slater vows to settle herself back into normal life in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Jean Slater has been on pins since her return to Albert Square earlier in the week. After leaving hospital following treatment for her recent bipolar episode, she went to stay with Big Mo Harris in a caravan park.

When her daughter Stacey Slater accidentally spotted her while on a caravan holiday, Jean was forced to admit that she felt too embarrassed to return home.

With Stacey's help, Jean realised that she needed to go back to Walford and try to get on with her life. But her first few days have been hard going.

After spotting her former fiance Harvey Monroe she shut herself firmly inside the house, unable to face him or her neighbours. They were witness to her erratic behaviour before she was taken in for treatment.

Stacey's boyfriend Kheerat Panesar realises how much she's struggling and he's determined to help. Although Jean points out that Kheerat has his OWN fears to face over supporting his mum Suki Panesar.

The pair fell out spectacularly after Kheerat found out that she framed his brother Jags Panesar and got him sent to prison. No wonder Kheerat felt he couldn't forgive her, as Jags was shockingly murdered while he was inside.

After opening up to each other about their fears, the pair make a pact to face them. Jean agrees to leave the house if Kheerat will agree to look out for his struggling mum.

Jean Slater overhears Harvey Monroe discussing her. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Harvey is planning a leaving do for his daughter Dana Monroe. Her ex Bobby Beale and Rocky Cotton are on board to help. Dana is all set to begin her new life at university and Harvey wants to give her the perfect send off.

While planning the party, the subject of Jean comes up and Harvey insists he doesn't want her to be there. Unfortunately, Jean, who is in the market, has overheard.

Billy Mitchell realises that Jean has been left upset by Harvey's comments and, concerned, he tells Eve Unwin.

An exasperated Eve warns Harvey to be more sensitive towards his ex and a guilty Harvey wonders if he should pluck up the courage to visit her.

Ravi Gulati has settled into the Square with her son Nugget Gulati. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati pays Peggy's a mystery visit and Sam Mitchell is surprised to see him there. She assumes that he's in cahoots with drug dealer Jonah but Ravi reveals he needs a word with his former prison mate, Phil Mitchell.

When Ravi lets slip that he's associated with Suki Panesar, an unimpressed Sam tells him to get out. Determined to see Phil, Ravi heads to the Mitchells to wait for him to return home.

There's a moment of danger when Ravi ALMOST catches Phil on the phone to Keeble, who is pressuring him to keep his half of the bargain to let him out of prison by giving her some criminals' names.

Ravi has a request for Phil but will he agree to it?



Also, Phil calls a contact Dodge, asking them to get some dirt on Keeble.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.