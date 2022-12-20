EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater fears for Phil!

Kat Slater finds out that Phil Mitchell has gone missing!

Kat Slater deals with the aftermath of the shock Christmas Day revelations in the Holiday Tuesday episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater has been desperately trying to keep things together ever since some rather uncomfortable Christmas Day secrets rocked the Mitchell-Slater household.

When she realises that Phil Mitchell has disappeared, she panics, wondering what could have happened to him.

Sam Mitchell goes on the hunt for her brother and she finds him brooding alone in the dark at Peggy's.

When she realises what he's about to do, she is alarmed and she does her best to talk him round...

Encouraging Phil to give Kat a second chance, whatever might have gone on while he was away from the Square, Sam hopes she's done enough to get through to him.

Sam Mitchell is hiding a secret. (Image credit: BBC)

When Sam finds Kat she insists that Phil has always been loyal to her and Kat needs to step up and regain his trust.

Feeling ashamed over her behaviour, Kat confesses to Phil that she mouthed off about what's been going on with the Mitchells. Now she's worried that someone may have overheard and it's about to ruin Phil's plan.

Despite Sam's turn as a Good Samaritan by trying to bring Phil and Kat back together, she is keeping her own secrets from her brother.

She worries that it's only a matter of time before Phil finds out what she REALLY got up to in Spain...

The Queen Vic pub is CLOSED for business! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the residents of Albert Square are confused when they discover that the Queen Vic is closed, meaning any celebratory post-Christmas drinks for Holiday Tuesday are off the cards!

When the news spreads about what happened at Christmas, however, everyone is left stunned...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.