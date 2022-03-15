EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater makes a disturbing discovery!

Kat Slater learns that son Tommy Moon is in big trouble in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kat Slater has no idea that son Tommy Moon is struggling with being targeted at school.

Keeping his torment to himself, Tommy feels desperate when he sees a video that's been posted making fun of him and at school the bullies pile in to taunt him.

When teacher Isaac Baptiste realises what's going on he breaks things up and he heads over to see Kat. When he tells her that Tommy is being bullied he's surprised by her response.

Preoccupied with the package she's been holding for Phil Mitchell, she tries to brush Isaac's concerns aside until Isaac explains exactly what Tommy is going through. Determined to protect her son, Kat decides to take action.

But things are about to get a lot worse for Tommy. After he leaves school, he realises he's been set up

What will Tommy do?

Jada Lennox is shocked when WIll Mitchell turns up with flowers! (Image credit: BBC)

Jada Lennox is meeting up with Will and Martin Fowler teases her that it's a date. Jada makes it quite clear that it's not what it's about!

In the park, Will brings snacks and flowers for Jada and confesses that he really likes her.

Poor Will is humiliated when Jada tells him how it is, and he makes a quick exit!

Howie Danes has been helping Kim Fox with Pearl's application. (Image credit: BBC)

Howie Danes helps Kim Fox edit the film for her daughter Pearl Fox's scholarship application. As per usual, Kim is being completely over the top and Howie knows it's not going to help Pearl's case!

He talks to Pearl and asks her what she really likes about being at the school, in order to give her the best chance to get the award. He then plans to secretly change Kim's video!

Also, it's Kheerat Panesar's hearing and a nervous Suki Panesar takes out her stress on Eve Unwin.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 7:30 pm.