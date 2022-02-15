'EastEnders' spoilers: Whitney Dean is terrified for Kheerat

Whitney Dean is worried when Kheerat doesn't turn up to meet her.

Whitney Dean fear for Kheerat Panesar's safety in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean is getting worried about Kheerat Panesar as she's not heard from him. She warned him to back off messing with Gray Atkins as things were getting dangerous.

Kheerat, however, was determined to bring the killer to justice but his confrontation with Gray ended in horror for one of them...

Anxiously waiting for Kheerat to call, Whitney sits alone in the cafe. When Stacey Slater sees her she asks her if she's waiting for Kheerat.

Whitney confirms Stacey's suspicion, not knowing that Stacey's jealousy is piqued. Stacey thinks something romantic is going on between them when she has her eye on Kheerat for herself.

Kat Slater has news for Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is horrified that her son Tommy Moon has been beaten up and she tries to get out of him who attacked him. Tommy, however, is too scared of the bullies to confess who has been targeting him.

When Kat discovers that Phil already knew that Tommy was having trouble at school, she is fuming that he didn't tell her!

Not only did he keep Tommy's woes a secret, he's also been trying to her help him behind her back..

Knowing that Phil getting sent down is going to leave a big gap in her kids' lives Kat tells Phil that she needs to do something now to protect them. She's moving out!

Howie helps Kim out with a scholarship application for Pearl. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is trying to do a video application to help her daughter Pearl Fox get a scholarship for the private school.

She's delighted when Howie Danes pops round with a professional set up! After Kim tells Patrick Trueman that Howie borrowed the equipment for a friend, Patrick points out that Howie must be sweet on her!

Kim brushes aside Patrick's comment but it gets her thinking. She broaches the subject with Howie. What will he say?



Also, Honey Mitchell is in the middle as Stacey Slater and Suki Panesar try to outsmart each other.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:30 pm.