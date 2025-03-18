EastEnders spoilers: Why is Avani questioned by the police?

Teenager Avani faces a shock dilemma when she is questioned by the Police on EastEnders...

Lily Slater (played by Lillia Turner) is really struggling with her grief after the death of her dad, Martin Fowler, on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lily's school friends, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), are determined to cheer her up.



Avani suggests the girls all skip school and go on a daytime adventure instead!



The teenagers are almost busted by Avani's mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), who agrees to turn a blind eye since it's for Lily's benefit!



However, things take a terrible turn when the friends encounter Marvin, the guy who sold Avani vapes last year.



Marvin offers the girls drugs...



Later at the Police Station, Avani is questioned alone without either of her parents Priya or Ravi (Aaron Thiara) around.



WHAT will a horrified Avani do when the Police want to strip search her, believing she could be hiding drugs...

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has discharged himself from the psychiatric hospital.



He feels ready to return home for the first time since that fateful night when he planned to shoot himself.



Phil is grateful for the support of his close friends including Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

However, he isn't ready for the rest of Albert Square to know where he has been for the past month.



Will the truth about Phil remain a secret?

There's news about the Queen Vic.



Pub landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) discovers there will be a payout from the insurance company to rebuild the pub after the explosion.



However, Linda is soon feeling sidelined when her bossy mum, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe), takes over the renovation plans.



After Linda moans to friend Denise Fox (Diane Parish) about her mum, Denise's sister Kim (Tameka Empson) suggests Linda needs a nice distraction from all the drama.



But how will Linda react when match-maker Kim reckons it's time for her to get back in the dating game?

