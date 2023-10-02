EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor hit by BOMBSHELL news!

Keanu Taylor is in shock after a mediation session over Albie.

Keanu Taylor faces heartbreak over son Albie in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor is feeling worried about winding up Sharon Watts the day before. After finding out she'd been on a date with boxing promoter Dorian, he took their son Albie out for the day without telling her where they were going!

When he returned, a panicking Sharon laid into him and things got nasty. Keanu apologises for his actions, hoping that it won't cause problems with him seeing his son.

An unimpressed Sharon tells Keanu that she wants to arrange a meeting with a third party arbitrator to talk about Albie's childcare going forward.

Sharon and her solicitor sit down in the meeting with a worried Keanu, who has brought along his mum Karen Taylor.

Keanu is horrified when Sharon drops a MASSIVE bombshell!

Furious with Sharon, Karen later has a shouting match with her in the Queen Vic.

Determined not to let Sharon win, when Karen returns home she tells Keanu that she has a plan to ensure he gets to see Albie whenever he wants...

Ben MItchell begs Jay Brown to sort himself out! (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell has been trying to get his head round Jay Brown's recent actions. Although it's clear that Jay is full of grief, it's been pointless trying to get through to him.

Realising that there's nothing more that Jay's friends and family can do to help, Ben tells husband Callum Highway that Jay should be seeing a grief counsellor.

Knowing that Jay won't take advice from Ben when it comes to how he feels about his late wife Lola Pearce Brown, Callum offers to talk to him instead.

But even Callum's voice of reason is enough to wind up Jay...

Completely in denial, Jay kicks off and heads out to see Nadine, hell bent on scoring more drugs.

Rocky Cotton's lies take him down a dangerous path. (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe is very impressed when best mate Rocky Cotton reveals he's had a big win on the gee-gees!

After previously voicing his concerns that Rocky's gambling habit may be rearing it's ugly head again, Harvey was reassured by Rocky's insistence that he's not got a problem.

It's soon clear that Rocky is kidding himself if he thinks he's not fallen back into addiction, as he heads off to place more bets.

Things are about to get serious, however, when it turns out boxing promoter Dorian is dodgy...

He hints to Rocky that the boxing night is fixed and if he places a bet it will make him serious cash.

Is Rocky about to lose everything?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.