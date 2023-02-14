EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor learns shock news from Sharon!

Keanu Taylor hopes he has a chance at love after all in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor was sure that things were really all over between him and Sharon Watts.

After returning to Walford following a banishment by Phil Mitchell, Keanu opened his heart to Sharon, insisting that she has always been his one true love.

The couple had a passionate affair while Sharon was still married to Phil and Sharon fell pregnant to Keanu with baby Albie. But Keanu was driven from the Square under threat of being bumped off until Phil decided to relent.

Just when Keanu thought that he may have won Sharon back, she found out that he'd had a thing with Sam Mitchell while the pair were both in Spain.

Not wanting to get her heart broken all over again, Sharon insisted that they could never be together.

A heart-to-heat with Kat Slater made her realise she should take a chance on love, but Keanu didn't pick up her calls...

The following morning, Keanu wakes and listens to the messages on his phone. He's stunned to hear Sharon say that she wants to make things work.

Heading over to see Sharon, the couple are reunited and they agree to go on a date.

Will Sharon finally be lucky in love or is something about to shatter her dreams once again?

Denise Fox can't resist Ravi Gulati's charms any longer! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox has been doing her best to avoid Ravi Gulati following his shock suggestion that they spend the night together at a hotel!

But while the cat's away, the mice will play, and with her hubby Jack Branning out of town at a business conference, Denise realises that it's now or never..

When she spots Ravi in the Square, they head into the alleyway next to the Vic and share a passionate kiss.

Overwhelmed by her attraction to the handsome restaurant owner, Denise tells Ravi that she'll go along with his plan and meet him later at the hotel.

But is someone about to catch Denise out and ruin everything?

Karen Taylor off loads on Felix Baker about her day! (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor is in a distracted mood, worried about money and her job in the launderette. When she gets a call just as she's in the Minute Mart, she accidentally walks out without paying for her shopping.

Shop owner Suki Panesar is onto Karen straight away, accusing her of stealling. An offended Karen insists that it was an honest mistake and she's infuriated when Suki won't let it lie.

Mitch Baker ends up getting drawn into the row, as neither side will back down.

Karen and Mitch tell Suki that they're never going to shop in the Minute Mart again!

Is their falling out about to escalate?

Also, Linda Carter feels torn about half the Vic being sold and after advice from Patrick Trueman she makes a secret phone call...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.