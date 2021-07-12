'EastEnders' spoilers: Kheerat Panesar flees the funeral!

Kheerat Panesar is not coping on the day of his brother's funeral.

Kheerat Panesar can't deal with his grief in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:25 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kheerat Panesar struggles not to fall apart on the day of his brother Jags Panesar's funeral. As the hearse arrives at the Panesar house, the family are in pieces. Overwhelmed by the situation, Kheerat can't deal with the enormity of it all as the family go through the funeral rituals and he walks out. Meanwhile, matriarch Suki Panesar's hard exterior finally cracks as grief overcomes her.

Kheerat's sister Ash Panesar goes to find her brother to check to see if he's okay. When she finds him, he's so distraught he says he can't come back in. At the Panesar house, Honey Mitchell visits to check on Suki and give her some support.

Callum Highway is seriously worried that husband Ben Mitchell is about to do something very stupid now that he has the details of his later lover Paul Coker's killer, Simon Atmore. As a last resort, Callum visits Ben's dad Phil Mitchell and explains the situation, telling him he needs his help. Phil however, is not willing to put aside the troubles between him and Callum and he tells him to sort the situation out himself.

Meanwhile, Simon Atmore is in Albert Square, waiting for his probation officer. Why is he in Albert Square and who called him to meet them there?

Lola Pearce has gone to the mental health unit again to visit boyfriend Isaac Baptiste, who has been sectioned after coming off his schizophrenia meds and suffering a severe episode.

When she arrives, Isaac's nurse Rafe tells a disappointed Lola that Isaac doesn't want to see her. Determined not to be denied, Lola heads out, returning with a burger! She tells Rafe that she's going to come back every day with a burger until Isaac is ready to see her.

Also, Karen Taylor is furious that Bernie has agreed to be Rainie Highway and Stuart Highway's surrogate and to make matters worse, she has only just found out! Fed up with Karen railing at her, Bernie points out that the money she's been paid for the surrogacy has paid the family's bills.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm. All of this week's episodes are available on iPlayer from Monday 19 July 2021.