EastEnders spoilers: Lexi Pearce is ABANDONED by Ben!

Lexi Pearce is terrified when Ben Mitchell leaves her on her own in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lexi Pearce has been reluctant to leave the house following the death of her mum Lola Pearce Brown from a brain tumour. After a bit of cajoling from dad Ben Mitchell and stepdad Jay Brown, she agreed to go for lunch at Walford East.

When Jay takes a call and has to leave to deal with some business, Ben's left alone with his daughter.

Being stuck in a restaurant is already starting to stress out Ben, who is still secretly struggling with his bulimia. After eating he rushes to the restaurant toilets but panics to find them closed.

Desperate to find somewhere, he runs out of restaurant, leaving poor little Lexi all alone. When she sees a mum enjoying lunch with her daughter, it makes her desperately upset, bringing up all her grief over Lola.

With Ben gone awol, an upset Lexi rushes out of Walford East and her great granddad Billy Mitchell finds her sobbing. He's horrified to realise that Ben left Lexi on her own and when Ben catches up with them both he has a massive go at him.

Ben is downcast as Billy points out that he needs to step up and be the dad that Lexi needs.

Phil Mitchell has news for Linda Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is on the case with George Knight, following up Linda Carter's worries that he's super dodgy.

Copper Callum Highway agreed to look on the police database for Phil to see if it turns up anything about George. It seems that ex-boxer George's record is completely clean but then something VERY suspicious pops up about his missing wife Rose Knight.

George claims he hasn't seen Rose in years after she walked out on him and their daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight. When Callum taps her name into the dateabase, there's clearly something there but his access is denied.

Phil passes the information onto Linda, who is sure that it proves that George is dodgy. Determined to get to the bottom of things, Phil invites George to the Boxing Den for a spar and asks him about his wife.

Taken aback by Phil's claim that Linda thinks something untoward has gone on, George insists there's nothing to tell.

Is George telling the truth?

Suki Panesar confronts Vinny Panesar over his actions. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is horrified when she realises that her son Vinny Panesar has done something to the car that Eve Unwin is about to drive to Brighton.

She rushes to Taylor's Autos where Finlay Baker's car was being worked on to put a stop to Vinny's murderous scheme.

An oblivious Eve ruefully tells Finlay that the trip to Brighton is off, while Suki furiously pulls Vinny aside. She is horrified that he was trying to bump off Eve but Vinny defiantly accuses her of trying to protect her secret lover.

Suki makes it clear to Vinny that it's over between her and Eve and she's made her choice - him and her family.

Will he believe her?

Lily Slater and Ricky Mitchell work out how to make some cash. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Lily Slater and Ricky Mitchell come up with a money-making scheme, that involves scamming cash out of teacher Theo Hawthorne!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.