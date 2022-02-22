'EastEnders' spoilers: Mick Carter devasted as Tina's body is found

Shirley Carter falls into Mick Carter's arms when they hear about Tina.

Shirley Carter and Mick Carter are horrified when Tina's body is found in Friday's double episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

After getting the divorce papers from wife Linda Carter in the post, Mick is gutted that the end of his marriage is now a reality. Determined not to feel too down, Mick throws himself into practicing for the match.

Mick's competitor is massive and looks impossible to beat, but Shirley does her best to distract him by getting her flirt on. Will it work or will Mick end up with a pasting?

The boxing match woes are the least of Mick's worries when the Carters learn some devastating news, however...

Shirley Carter broods on Tina's death and starts to feel suspicious. (Image credit: BBC)

DCI Arthur's reveals that Tina Carter's body has been found in the Argee Bhajee.

After holding out hope for so long that Tina was alive and would return home, the whole family are in shock. Shirley breaks down and all a stunned Mick can do is hold her.

As the reel from the news, Shirley starts to get suspicious about what happened to her sister. She tells DCI Arthurs that Tina was using money she'd put into a bank account for her... and that Gray Atkins told her that he saw Tina on a bus.

Is Gray's sinister secret about to be uncovered?

Mitch Baker gets a date! (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker is in the cab office when a very flirty customer makes it obvious that she's smitten with him! Mitch, however, is completely oblivious and it takes Keegan Baker and Bailey Baker to point it out.

Wanting her dad to have some romantic fun, Bailey arranges for Rita to meet him in Ruby's. Mitch turns up for the date but he's not sure if it's what he really wants.

Frankie Lewis returns home to Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Zack Hudson and Nancy Carter share a passionate kiss. Meanwhile, Frankie Lewis returns to the Square!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.