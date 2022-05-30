EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter fears Linda will die!

Mick Carter is horrified to discover Linda Carter is in a critical condition in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is trying to comfort Nancy Carter, who is upset over her row with her mum. Sharon Watts realises that Linda didn't tell Nancy about Janine Butcher conning her out of her money and destroying her business plan.

Meanwhile, on the side of the road, Linda Carter and Janine lie motionless in the crashed car after the horrific accident. Janine comes round to hear little Annie Carter crying.

Linda, however, is terrifyingly silent and Janine soon realises how bad her injuries are.

Will she try to help or will she show her true colours?

Back in the Queen Vic, Sharon is about to reveal all about Janine's manipulations, Shirley Carter gets a call from the hospital saying that Linda has been taken in after an accident.

When the worried family arrive at the hospital they find out Linda is in a critical condition and may die...

Ben Mitchell gets freaked when the new mechanic is a little over friendly. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell continues to lash out at everyone following his ordeal with Lewis Butler, as he's holding the trauma inside. When he's nasty to Rocky Cotton, an unwitting Kathy Beale has had enough of her son's bad attitude and she reprimands him for being rude.

When Ben finally makes an appearance at the Arches to put in a day's work, he's miffed to discover that Kheerat Panesar has hired another mechanic, Dave, to help out. On edge when Dave seems overly familiar, Ben gets panicky and heads out.

Ben's hubby Callum Highway is in the Square talking to Lewis Butler, encouraging him to report being the victim of a homophobic attack. Ben sees the pair talking and it freaks him out.

Slinking back to the Arches, Ben tells Dave to get out and, left alone, he finally breaks down.

Frankie Lewis and Jay Mitchell give Lola Pearce some advice. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Lola Pearce is still hurting following her break up with former boyfriend Isaac Baptiste, after he cruelly flaunted his new relationship on social media without telling her they were over first!

Lola meets up with new bestie Frankie Lewis and Jay Mitchell for a drink. After Jay leaves the girls on their own, photographer Frankie insists she wants to take some great pictures of Lola for her dating profile.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.