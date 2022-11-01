EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter proposes to Janine!

Mick Carter puts a ring on it in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter has caused a stir after Janine Butcher's surprise announcement to his ex Linda Carter that while they were on holiday they got engaged!

When Linda Carter lets slip to Mick's mum Shirley Carter she is horrified that Janine seems to have further got her claws in Mick.

With Mick looking a bit ill at ease, Linda checks in on him and he's given food for thought about his future with Janine.

While Shirley is plotting on how to stop Mick making a huge mistake, Mick comes to the conclusion that he needs to make things official with Janine. He gets down on one knee in front of her daughter Scarlett Butcher to propose!

While Shirley is plotting on how to stop Mick making a huge mistake, Mick comes to the conclusion that he needs to make things official with Janine and he gets down on one knee in front of her daughter Scarlett Butcher to propose!

Shirley is NOT going to be happy...

Suki Panesar is arrested! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Nina Gupta sees her secret lover Ravi Gulati deep in conversation with his son Nugget Gulati and it puts her on edge. She's worried that Ravi is in danger of backing out of their plan to get hold of the murdered Ranveer Gulati's money in favour of siding with his real dad Nish Panesar.

When Ravi goes to the surgery with her, she tries to talk to him but they're interrupted by the police wanting to question them both further.

DS Manners points out that there was some discrepancies in their original statements that the police need to investigate.

Over at the Panesars', Nish prepares a meal for the family. Suki Panesar has had a lot to think about since her convict husband's return from prison and she decides to stand by him, despite Suki's romantic involvement with Eve Unwin.

As the family finally come together after all their recent troubles, it seems their solidarity is about to be tested again....

They are stunned when the police turn up on the doorstep and arrest Suki for murder!

Callum Highway has a proposition for Ben Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway is concerned that Ben Mitchell is not being honest with daughter Lexi Pearce. Ever since her mum Lola Pearce went into hospital with an inoperable brain tumour, everyone has been keeping from her the dire situation that Lola is in.

Although Callum thinks Ben should tell Lexi the truth, Ben is putting his head in the sand and is determined instead to forge ahead with trying to find Lola treatment options.

Lola is pleased when Lexi, Ben, Callum and her boyfriend Jay Mitchell arrive in hospital to see her.

As they all rally round Lola, who is doing her best to keep cheerful, Callum suggests to Ben that he move back in with him so they can both look after Lexi.

Also, Mitch Baker has an awkward encounter with Sam Mitchell as her money worries continue. Meanwhile, Harvey Monroe confesses that his dating app date Sophie has stopped communicating with him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.