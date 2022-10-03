EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin kiss again!

Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin share another passionate kiss in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is annoyed when Ravi Gulati suggests that he should do the business meeting with Harpreet instead of her, but Suki refuses and insists that she's fine.

During the meeting, Harpreet asks about working with Ranveer and hints that Suki has had to abandon her morals to do business with him.

Suki is overcome with emotion and flees in a panic. Eve notices that Suki is distressed and sneaks away from her date to comfort her.

A now confident Suki is empowered by Eve's advice and wins over Harpreet who wants to do business with her, who offers to fly Suki to Mumbai the next day.

Later at no.31, Suki thanks Eve for her support and the forbidden lovers passionately kiss. Yay for 'Sukeve'!

Will Alfie Moon convince Kat Slater to meet his fiancé? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Alfie Moon tries to explain to Kat Slater that the young woman, Megan, isn't his fiancé and suggests for Kat to meet his real fiancé and find out the truth.

Will she accept his offer and meet Alfie's mystery fiancé?

Elsewhere, Chelsea Fox confesses to using Jack Branning and Denise Fox's washing machine because she can't afford to fix her broken one and a worried Jack offers her some money.

Denzel is quizzed about his feelings for Amy Mitchell by Patrick Trueman. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Patrick Trueman questions Denzel when he arrives home and he admits to having feelings for someone. Patrick gives Denzel the idea to give Amy Mitchell a gift and he decides to give her a personalised phone case.

Lily Slater and Tommy Moon mock Denzel and Amy Mitchell's new relationship. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

He seizes the opportunity to tell Amy that he'd like to make their relationship official, but the pair are interrupted when Nugget Gulati, Lily Slater and Tommy Moon mock Amy after she tells them the news that she's with Denzel.

The young couple are left hurt and embarrassed by the mean comments.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.