EastEnders spoilers: Mitch Baker hears a SHOCKING revelation
By Grace Morris published
Airs at 7pm on Thursday 7 July 2022 on BBC One.
Mitch Baker hears some devastating news in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7pm — see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mitch Baker and the Taylors await news on Avery after his shock collapse.
Concerned, Mitch calls up Avery's two sons, Finlay and Felix who show up to support their dad. But they soon drop the ultimate bombshell on the Taylor family. What could it be?
Meanwhile, an anxious Sharon Watts waits for news on what's happened to Phil after their prison visit. Has Craig killed Phil? Were Sharon's pleas enough for him to take Keeble's deal?
Elsewhere, Kathy Beale is struggling to keep her fractured family together as tensions rise between her grandson Peter Beale and son Ben Mitchell.
Peter questions Jay Brown and Jay soon realises that Peter knows Ben attacked him.
Jay then encourages Ben to tell him the truth and Ben is keen to make peace with Peter over the incident, but Peter has no interest in forgiving him. Will Peter come round and listen to what Ben has to say? Or will he report Ben to the police?
In the past, Kathy has threatened to disown Peter if he goes to the police and reports Ben.
Unbeknownst to Peter, Kathy has been supporting Ben after he was raped by Albert bar manager Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan), so has refused to do what Peter asked.
But will Peter go against his grandmother's words and report him anyway?
Elsewhere, with Mick Carter and Shirley Carter off to visit Zsa Zsa, Linda Carter and Mick's new squeeze Janine Butcher are left to work the bar at The Vic.
But it seems that Linda Carter is enjoying getting back to where she belongs and having the opportunity to boss around her enemy Janine while the Carter clan is away.
With the pair alone, could this be the time where the truth behind the car crash comes to light and Janine's vile scheme is exposed?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
