EastEnders spoilers: Nicola drops a bombshell revelation on Zack!

There's some major unfinished business between Zack Hudson (played by James Farrar) and his one-time secret lover, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Zack and Nicola had an affair years earlier, while she was still married to her now ex-husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).



But Zack has the lingering suspicion that he could be the biological dad of Nicola's teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).



After Barney's EMERGENCY hospital dash, Zack demands to know the truth from Nicola...

He is left reeling when Nicola come clean and drops the SHOCK bombshell that he is indeed Barney's dad!



Zack's day goes from bad to worse when he receives a phone call from his ex-fiancee, Whitney Dean...

Zack demands the truth from Nicola about Barney on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) is determined to support his troubled friend, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).



Kojo heads over to Beale's Eels to get some food for Bianca, who refuses to leave the house.



However, when some unpleasant lads start hassling Kojo, it's up to Bianca to fight her fears and be there for Kojo!



Can she do it?

Bianca must face her fears to help friend Kojo on tonight's episode of EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and her partner, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), welcome their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), back to 5D Albert Square.



Tommy has temporarily been living with registered foster carer neighbour, Zack.



It's not long before Tommy wants to go online so he can chat with his friend.



How will the lad react when Kat reveals she got rid of his computer?

Tommy returns home to live with parents Kat and Alfie on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer