EastEnders spoilers: Grant unearths a huge secret about Nigel during a Mitchell family fallout!
Airs Tuesday 25 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is Grant Mitchell (played by Ross Kemp) about to let loose and punch someone on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
We've certainly seen the tough guy let his fists do the talking plenty of times over the years!
In the aftermath of what happened to Grant's brother Phil (Steve McFadden), the rest of the Mitchell family continue to question Grant's actions.
During a family breakfast at the cafe, tensions rise again between Grant and the rest of the clan.
It all threatens to kick-off, and after some hearing some harsh home truths, Grant storms off!
In the meantime, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), a long-time friend of both brothers, feels caught in the middle.
And Nigel still has his own personal demons to battle after recently confiding in friend, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), about his diagnosis with dementia.
Nigel is adamant that he still doesn't want anyone else to know about his diagnosis.
Especially not Grant.
Unfortunately, Grant overhears a conversation between Nigel and Yolande...
Emotions remain high in Walford following the explosive events on Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Honey's (Emma Barton) wedding day.
The community pulls together to support each other as they attempt to adjust to the aftermath of what happened.
Over at No.20, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has decided to officially introduce her new partner to the rest of her family.
WHO is it?
Is it her ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
Or bad boy lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)?
How will the rest of Denise's family react?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
