EastEnders spoilers: Grant unearths a huge secret about Nigel during a Mitchell family fallout!

In between the Mitchell family fallout over Phil, will Nigel's dementia diagnosis remain a secret on EastEnders?

Is Grant Mitchell (played by Ross Kemp) about to let loose and punch someone on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



We've certainly seen the tough guy let his fists do the talking plenty of times over the years!



In the aftermath of what happened to Grant's brother Phil (Steve McFadden), the rest of the Mitchell family continue to question Grant's actions.



During a family breakfast at the cafe, tensions rise again between Grant and the rest of the clan.

It all threatens to kick-off, and after some hearing some harsh home truths, Grant storms off!



In the meantime, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), a long-time friend of both brothers, feels caught in the middle.



And Nigel still has his own personal demons to battle after recently confiding in friend, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), about his diagnosis with dementia.



Nigel is adamant that he still doesn't want anyone else to know about his diagnosis.



Especially not Grant.



Unfortunately, Grant overhears a conversation between Nigel and Yolande...

Will Grant lose his cool when challenged by other members of the Mitchell family on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Jay was shocked when he recently discovered the depth of Phil's depression on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Emotions remain high in Walford following the explosive events on Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Honey's (Emma Barton) wedding day.



The community pulls together to support each other as they attempt to adjust to the aftermath of what happened.



Over at No.20, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has decided to officially introduce her new partner to the rest of her family.



WHO is it?



Is it her ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).



Or bad boy lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)?



How will the rest of Denise's family react?

Denise introduces her new man to the rest of her family on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer