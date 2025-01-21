EastEnders spoilers: Nish causes drama from beyond the grave
Airs Thursday 30 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1
Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (played by Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) most definitely does not approve of his dad Ravi's (Aaron Thiara) affair with Denise Fox (Diane Parish) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After all, teenager Nugget recently discovered that Denise previously whacked his grandad Nish over the head with a champagne bottle and left him for DEAD!
Ravi and Denise have managed to convince Nugget to keep quiet about their affair, after he caught them kissing.
But tensions are still high between dad and son as the family start to discuss what to do with the now-dead Nish's ashes...
Ravi is distracted as he is secretly desperate to spend some sexy time with lover Denise.
So he flashes the cash and convinces his baby mama, Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), to take their daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James) off to a spa.
When the coast is clear at No.41, Ravi and Denise prepare to get passionate...
Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) confronts her ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), over the almost kiss that she witnessed between him and his other ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
Ruby questions love-rival Stacey too.
But both Martin and Stacey deny there's anything going on between them.
Despite her confession at Christmas, Stacey assures Ruby that her romantic feelings for Martin are in the past.
But will Ruby be convinced?
Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is worried about Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) after seeing him do a runner from the soup kitchen.
Yolande tries to make Nigel see that he could have many good years ahead, despite his dementia diagnosis.
Can Yolande convince Nigel not to shut himself off from the people in his life?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
