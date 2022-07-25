EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell is in BIG trouble!

Sam Mitchell faces Phil Mitchell's wrath in Thursday's double episode of EastEnders (7:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Mitchell is feeling edgy when brother Phil Mitchell keeps ignoring her calls. What she doesn't know is that Sharon Watts has told him that shes been condoning drug dealing at the club!

When Zack Hudson comes into work she takes him aside and insists that he keeps quiet about the drugs. Zack tries to hide his guilt and doesn't admit to ratting on her to Sharon.

When Jonah rocks up to the club, Sam tells him the dealing has to stop. But he's a bad man, so will he take her words seriously?

After Phil gets home later that day she realises that the game is already up and Phil knows everything. She's furious when she finds out that it's all Zack's fault!

Taking her frustration out on Zack, she tries to fire him. But Kat Slater has a word with Zack before Sam can get rid of him. A guilty Zack tells Sam he wants to make it up to her.

Can Sam get herself out of this mess?

Felix Baker and Finlay Baker realise their big mistake! (Image credit: BBC)

Felix Baker and Finlay Baker are tasked with doing some shopping for a Baker family party. Karen Taylor gives the brothers a wad of cash to get everything they need.

When Felix bumps into Kim Fox, they start chatting about a lipstick they were previously talking about. Felix hands Kim a handbag with the lipstick in as a gift.

He realises he's made a BIG mistake, however, as Karen's money was in the bag, and Kim has already chucked it! The brothers desperately search through the bins but the bag has already gone.

As Mitch Baker makes a toast to the sadly departed Avery Baker, the sheepish brothers are forced to come clean about losing her cash.

With the Baker-Taylor family now short of spending money, Felix feels guilty when little Mia Atkins reveals that she's gutted they can no longer take her to a theme park on her birthday.

Finlay is determined to find a money making scheme to get Mia the birthday she deserves.

Ravi Gulati makes the wrong kind of impression on Stacey Slater! (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat Panesar continues to push his mum Suki Panesar out of the family, leaving her devastated. She turns to her other son Vinny Panesar for help. He's more of a soft touch than Kheerat, but will he let her talk him round?

Suki finds out that Kheerat has pitched a business idea to Ranveer Gulati when she tries to reel him in with her own pitch. Ranveer is shocked that the family are pitching against each other and Suki has to cover to avoid his disapproval.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's son Ravi Gulati has arrived in the Square, instantly getting on the bad side of Stacey Slater when he flirts with her.

Phil is intrigued to see his prison mate is in the Square and he has an idea. Has he got something he wants to say to him?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm, due to the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony on BBC One on Monday. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 1 August.