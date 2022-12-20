EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell wants the truth from Phil!

Sam Mitchell plays detective in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sam Mitchell is starting to get suspicious after recent events have led her to believe that something is going on with Phil Mitchell and he's not telling her!

Not happy about being left in the dark, she vows to find out the truth.

Sam knows that Phil is keeping something from her as he's been acting shifty ever since his return to the Square.

Will Sam find out exactly what Phil is planning?

Zack Hudson reaches out to Whitney Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson did not have the best reaction after finding out that Whitney Dean was pregnant with his baby!

After suffering a terrible childhood, Zack has always been scared of the thought of having his own kids and the responsibility of being a parent himself.

Although the pair managed to sort things out after news of her surprise pregnancy, they agreed to stay just friends. Zack promised to be in his baby's life even if they weren't together.

Christmas seems to have softened the pair's feelings towards each other. When Zack offers to cook Whitney dinner, her heart melts.

Is Zack's offer more than just a kind gesture and could the couple finally be reunited?

Scarlett Butcher in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Butcher is feeling the aftershock of the terrible events at Christmas. Now that the news is out, the Square rings with the sound of gossip.

As well as dealing with hearing people talking about what's gone on, Scarlett also finds herself in a more alarming situation...

When she's the target of someone's rage she struggles to deal with the accusations....

Also, Freddie Slater offers to have a night in with Jean Slater playing board games until he gets a better offer!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.