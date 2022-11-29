EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson gets a baby bombshell!

Zack Hudson is about to have his life turned upside down!

Zack Hudson is stunned to find out that he's about to be a dad in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson thinks things are all set for his future after starting his new job in the kitchen at Walford East. He's excited for his first day and has NO idea that Whitney Dean is about to hit him with a bombshell!

Whitney has been deliberating all morning how to tell Zack the news that she's pregnant with his baby. After all, Whitney and Zack only hooked up with each other for the first time less than a month ago!!

When she finds Zack in the market and asks for a word, she's left hurt when he takes a flirty call from one of his flings.

Heading home without revealing her big news, Whitney tells Chelsea Fox she's afraid that Zack is too much of a player to step up and be a father. Chelsea hears what Whit is saying but she encourages her to give Zack a chance.

At the Slaters', Jean Slater and Eve Unwin find a positive pregnancy test in the bin and assume that Stacey is having Kheerat Panesar's baby! When Jean confronts Stacey, she's quick to reveal that the positive test is Whitney's.

Knowing that Whitney probably doesn't want the news getting round so soon, she tells Jean to keep it strictly a secret.

Jean soon puts her foot in her mouth, however, when she bumps into a completely unwitting Zack...

Assuming he knows the 'good news' she congratulates him on becoming a father!

Zack is like a rabbit in the headlights, as all the distress of his childhood trauma rises to the surface.

Can he put aside his fears of commitment and fatherhood to be there for Whitney and his child?

Kim Fox throws a family dinner. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack gives the family good news when he reveals that he's been reinstated in his job following the investigation into daughter Amy Mitchell's report that Jack attacked Denzel Danes.

Kim Fox realises that they've all been on different pages of late and she decides to arange a surprise dinner to bring the family together.

Denise Fox is alarmed when she finds out what her sister is up to, worried that stepdaughter Amy will find it all too much following her return from hospital after self harming.

The meal seems to be going well, however, but in typical Kim style, she makes a tactless comment. It hits a nerve with a fragile Amy, who storms off.

Who will comfort Amy and try and talk her round?

Karen Taylor gives Janine Butcher some alarming news! (Image credit: BBC)

Janine Butcher pops into the launderette and is greeted by some disturbing news from Karen Taylor. She lets slip that Janine's intended Mick Carter has headed off shopping for son Ollie's school shoes with his ex Linda Carter!

Already completely paranoid that Mick is going to go back to his childhood sweetheart, a pregnant Janine obsesses about the pair being together.

Desperate, she calls the registrar. When Mick later tells her that he's arranged to go shopping for Ollie's Christmas presents with Linda, she's left fuming. But then she gets a call...

Is it news that could change everything for Janine and Mick?

Also, Alfie Moon and Freddie Slater convince Sharon Watts to promote the gym by sponsoring the charity panto.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.