EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson gets flirty with Whitney!

Zack Hudson is determined to convince Whitney Dean he's into her in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Zack Hudson realises that he made a huge mistake by bringing a girl to Whitney Dean's house party. When Felix Baker tipped him off that Whitney fancied him, he was surprised.

Despite doing his best to attract Whitney's attention after the party, she was so down in the dumps about losing out on him that she made out she wasn't interested.

Felix and his brother Finlay Baker can see that Whitney's feeling low and they take her to The Albert, encouraging her not to give up on looking for love.

She hasn't had the best of records as far as romance goes, after all, as her fiance cheated on her with a man and she got involved with a terrifying stalker!

Zack, however, seems like a good guy and when he turns up in the Albert he's determined to win her over.

Whitney is charmed by his cheeky banter and she agrees to go for a drink with him in the Vic.

Will they take things further?

Patrick Trueman and Howie Danes try to get through to a troubled Denzel Danes. (Image credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes is still struggling over Jack Branning's determination to blame him for his daughter Amy Mitchell's recent problems. When the WiFi goes down in the house it's the last straw, as he's left without any distractions!

Patrick Trueman and his dad Howie Danes convince Denzel to play dominoes with them to pass the time. Although he's initially reluctant he ends up enjoying himself!

As they chat, the conversation turns to Amy and a vulnerable Denzel opens up about his complicated feelings for her.

Their talk is cut short when Kim Fox storms in and insists that they turn the router back on!

Patrick and Howie have been caught out as Denzel realises that they turned off the internet as a ruse to get him to open up.

Alfie Moon is struggling to find a way to raise funds. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is still rattled following the terrifying incident where he was held up by an armed robber and forced to take him to Phil Mitchell's' safe.

Needing to raise some cash, Alfie does his best to persuade landlord Mick Carter to 'invest' in a food festival. But Mick can see right through him and politely declines!

Not being the kind of man to give up easily, Alfie's sure his plan is a good 'un. After getting a firm 'no' from Mick he approaches Bobby Beale instead.

Will Bobby agree?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.