EastEnders spoilers: Shirley Carter exposes Sam Mitchell's shocking secret

Shirley Carter tells Phil Mitchell about Sam's scamming secret in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

It's been a turbulent time for the Mitchell family and as Billy Mitchell's court appearance looms, he seeks reassurance from Sam Mitchell, who gives him moral support.

Meanwhile, Keeble is piling on the pressure onto a guilt-ridden Phil when she threatens to go after the rest of the Mitchell clan unless solicitor Jimmie is dropped from defending Billy.

Shirley decides to take advantage of the situation and blackmails Sam for more money, threatening to tell Phil the truth that Sam has been working with crime boss Jonah to scam him for months.

Sam doesn't believe her threats, but a defiant Shirley goes to find Phil where they both bump into Jonah, who is looking for Sam.

Things turn violent when Jonah grabs Sam's arm, until Phil steps in and punches Jonah — and the evil drug dealer soon issues the family a deadly threat.

With Phil now in turmoil, Shirley decides to drop the bombshell that Sam has betrayed him and has been scamming him for months.

Shirley blackmails Sam. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Alfie Moon takes the boys to the theme park after telling Kat Slater that they were going to a museum.

Another secret is revealed when Eve Unwin tells Stacey Slater that she and Suki Panesar kissed. Stacey promises to keep it quiet as Eve worries about Suki's wellbeing where she's currently reeling from the murder of Ranveer.

Alfie is trying to win his boys over. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce has a plan to get ex-husbands Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway to reconcile by helping Vi Highway move out of her house.

She then recruits Jay Brown to help with her plans and Callum returns to see Ben, Jay and Lola helping Vi.

He and Ben soon notice that it's a set-up and they both confess that they still have feelings for each other. However, the sweet moment is interrupted by Ben's SOIT officer. What will the SOIT officer say?

Lola sets up Ben and Callum. (Image credit: BBC)

In the meantime, Ravi Ghulati runs into Nina. Will she suspect something has happened to Ranveer?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.