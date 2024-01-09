EastEnders spoilers: Ghosts from the past HAUNT the Mitchells at Aunt Sal's funeral
Airs at 7:30 pm on Monday 15 January 2024 on BBC One.
The Mitchell family gather to pay their respects to Aunt Sal in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings) but there are some surprises in store.
The Mitchells all gather to lay Aunt Sal to rest, with Kat worried that Phil won't be able to keep his emotions to himself. Unable to attend the funeral, she sends Alfie in her place, while Sam gives Billy and Ben orders that they have to come along to say goodbye.
Phil, though, isn't convinced by his sister's sudden interest in the family.
Aunt Sal's husband Harold is there, of course, and after greeting the family, he moves everyone - including hard man Phil - to tears with an emotional eulogy paying tribute to his wife.
But it's emotions of a different sort that are close to the surface when Billy's dad Stevie shows up.
Phil's furious to see him there and orders him to leave.
Meanwhile, Sam chats to Harold and she's stunned to discover that Aunt Sal left her, Phil and Grant £100,000.
Are her money woes over?
It seems not, because when Sam demands her share of the dough from her brother, he refuses to hand it over.
But Phil might live to regret that, because later on a jealous Alfie reveals to Sam that Phil slept with Emma.
Armed with the juicy information, Sam heads off to Peggy's determined to blackmail her brother into handing over the cash.
Will her plan work?
Elsewhere, Peter helps Lauren and Penny move into their new flat and he and Lauren debate whether they should get back together.
When Cindy overhears Peter discussing things with his dad, she's unimpressed. She finds Lauren and encourages her to think again, wanting to protect her son from future heartbreak.
There's trouble for Suki when Nish comes home. And she's spooked when Priya reveals that the builders are thinking about relaying the foundations of the cafe.
Suki rushes off to persuade Nish to reconsider his plan to turn the cafe into flats and she's relieved when he agrees.
But there's a bigger shock in store when Denise arrives.
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.
