EastEnders spoilers: Sonia makes a chilling discovery!
Airs Monday 10 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) is determined to believe her sister Bianca's (Patsy Palmer) innocence on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Sonia has now seen Bianca's video confession but refuses to believe that she could have murdered her fiance, Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman), ex-wife, Debbie.
Real killer Reiss attempts to convince pregnant Sonia to drop the matter.
He secretly heads back to the lock-up storage unit where he has been holding Bianca captive since before Christmas... but while Reiss is gone from No.25, Sonia is stopped in her tracks when she makes a chilling discovery...
What's this?
WHY do Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) and Priya Nadra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) unexpectedly have a drink together over at the Vic on tonight's episode of the BBC soap?
Needless to say, Ian and Priya's ex-es, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), don't seem too happy about the situation!
Is something brewing between Ian and Priya?
Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is taking sides and decides to move into No.27 with her former stepdad, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
Chelsea has had a BIG fallout with her mum Denise (Diane Parish) after finding out the truth about her reignited affair with lover Ravi.
Denise attempts to convince Chelsea to give her another chance.
But the battlelines have been drawn...
ALSO, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) remains worried about her ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), after what happened at The Arches.
But as Sharon continues to pressure Phil to see a doctor, he SNAPS...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.