EastEnders spoilers: Sonia makes a chilling discovery!

Is Sonia getting closer to discovering the terrifying truth about her killer fiance Reiss on EastEnders?

Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) is determined to believe her sister Bianca's (Patsy Palmer) innocence on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sonia has now seen Bianca's video confession but refuses to believe that she could have murdered her fiance, Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman), ex-wife, Debbie.



Real killer Reiss attempts to convince pregnant Sonia to drop the matter.



He secretly heads back to the lock-up storage unit where he has been holding Bianca captive since before Christmas... but while Reiss is gone from No.25, Sonia is stopped in her tracks when she makes a chilling discovery...

Are Reiss's lies starting to come unraveled on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss' Lies Don't Add Up | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

What's this?



WHY do Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) and Priya Nadra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) unexpectedly have a drink together over at the Vic on tonight's episode of the BBC soap?



Needless to say, Ian and Priya's ex-es, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), don't seem too happy about the situation!



Is something brewing between Ian and Priya?

WHAT could be brewing between Ian and Priya on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy and ex-lover Junior catch Ian and Priya together on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is taking sides and decides to move into No.27 with her former stepdad, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).



Chelsea has had a BIG fallout with her mum Denise (Diane Parish) after finding out the truth about her reignited affair with lover Ravi.



Denise attempts to convince Chelsea to give her another chance.



But the battlelines have been drawn...



ALSO, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) remains worried about her ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), after what happened at The Arches.



But as Sharon continues to pressure Phil to see a doctor, he SNAPS...

Chelsea and Denise clash over Ravi on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi is the cause of the fallout between Denise and her daughter Chelsea on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer