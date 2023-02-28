EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater has a SHOCK accident!

Stacey Slater is exhausted by her cleaning job with Jean Slater.

Stacey Slater struggles as she works two jobs in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stacey Slater was relieved when mum Jean Slater revealed that she'd managed to get them some extra cleaning jobs.

The single mum has been struggling for cash and the bap van in the market hasn't been making her enough money to cover all the bills.

But working nights as well as doing her day job is proving to be exhausting. After a job cleaning up a particularly messy office, she is dead on her feet.

There's no rest to be had, however, as she needs to open up the bap van. She's so tired that she ends up burning her hand as she rushes to get things ready.

Heading to the clinic to get it treated, she admits to Sonia Fowler that she's struggling.

Too tired to be keeping her worries to herself, she confesses that not only is she worrying about where the next meal will come from, she's also feeling guilty about not giving her kids enough of her time.

Will Sonia offer Stacey some support?

Callum Highway confides in Ben Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway has been left in a dilemma in his new role as Trainee Detective Constable.

Husband Ben Mitchell realises that something is up with Callum and he probes him to find out what's going on.

With a lot on his mind, Callum is grateful for some wise advice from Ben and he makes a big decision...

What is he about to do?

Nish Panesar is worried about wife Suki Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar is always on the watch when it comes to his wife Suki Panesar.

The controlling ex-con has been keeping close tabs on Suki ever since his release from prison.

Determined to cement his place as head of the family, he's been completely ignoring the fact that Suki very competently ran all the businesses on her own for years.

Not averse to using emotional abuse against Suki in a bid to force her to stay in her place, Nish has left Suki feeling belittled and powerless.

After daughter Ash Panesar encouraged Nish to give Suki back some more responsibility in the family businesses, Nish reluctantly agreed.

But it seems Suki has gone AWOL...

When Nish doesn't hear from her he's really rattled and starts to think the worst.

What has happened to Suki?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.