EastEnders Nish Panesar makes fans 'skin crawl' after new sickening twist
EastEnders fans were sickened by 'vile' Nish Panesar's emotional abuse towards his wife Suki.
EastEnders fans blasted "vile" Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) as he cruelly manipulated his wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) during last night's episode (Thursday, February 9).
In EastEnders, Suki was furious to see Nish and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) going through her business paperwork to try and expand the Panesar empire.
Suki was adamant that she was the one in charge of the family and demanded that he didn't get involved with Walford hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).
However in last night's episode, Nish refused to listen to his wife's demands and recruited their son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) to help wage war against the dangerous Mitchells.
It wasn't long before Phil stormed into the Panesar household to confront Nish, telling him that one of his chicken shops had been smashed up.
Suki quickly interrupted the altercation to give Nish an alibi, but it was clear that Phil wasn't having any of their lies.
The matriarch was enraged that Nish had gone against her demands and ordered him to tell her who he had enlisted to do his dirty work.
Suki questioned Vinny if he was involved, to which the pair lied and said no.
The dangerous reality of the situation soon became apparent when the Minute Mart was trashed by a mystery intruder.
As Eve, Nish and Vinny cleared up the mess, it wasn't long before Suki exposed Nish and Vinny's lies when she found Vinny's torn hoodie covered in smashed glass as she did the laundry.
A fuming Suki confronted Nish, wanting to know exactly what he had started with Phil.
The couple got into a blazing row, where Nish verbally attacked Suki and emotionally manipulated her.
"You are the reason that two of our kids aren't here with us now. And if you carry on like this, you're going to push Vinny and Ash away too... My kids, they respect me. Can you say the same about you?" he bellowed.
As Eve listened in on the argument, a scheming Nish continued: "I'm just trying to do what I can to put our family back on top. I thought that's what you wanted too. And you know how far I'm willing to go to make that happen.
"We're better working together. I know you enjoyed defending me against Phil, I could see it. The two of us as a team, as a family, we're unstoppable. So you tell me. Are you with me, or not?"
"I'm with you," a defeated Suki replied.
The scene made fans' skin crawl and they took to Twitter to slam "vile" Nish's abusive behaviour towards Suki...
god that scene made my skin crawl… abusers like nish are just… vile beyond words. #EastendersFebruary 9, 2023
Nish is completely emotionally manipulating Suki, he's vile! 😡#EastEndersFebruary 9, 2023
Bal & Hev were amazing last night. Brilliant performances from both 👏. What Eve & Suki are going through is truly heartbreaking, but in particular, Suki with the vile abuse she's suffering at the hands of Nish. He really is scum. #EastEnders #Sukeve @BalvinderSopal @heatherpeaceFebruary 10, 2023
That scene with Suki and Nish makes me feel physically ill 🤢The control, the manipulation. I can’t 💔#EastEndersFebruary 9, 2023
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.