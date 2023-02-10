EastEnders Nish Panesar makes fans 'skin crawl' after new sickening twist

EastEnders fans blasted "vile" Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) as he cruelly manipulated his wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) during last night's episode (Thursday, February 9).

In EastEnders, Suki was furious to see Nish and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) going through her business paperwork to try and expand the Panesar empire.

Suki was adamant that she was the one in charge of the family and demanded that he didn't get involved with Walford hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

However in last night's episode, Nish refused to listen to his wife's demands and recruited their son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) to help wage war against the dangerous Mitchells.

It wasn't long before Phil stormed into the Panesar household to confront Nish, telling him that one of his chicken shops had been smashed up.

Phil Mitchell showed up demanding answers from Nish. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki quickly interrupted the altercation to give Nish an alibi, but it was clear that Phil wasn't having any of their lies.

The matriarch was enraged that Nish had gone against her demands and ordered him to tell her who he had enlisted to do his dirty work.

Suki questioned Vinny if he was involved, to which the pair lied and said no.

The dangerous reality of the situation soon became apparent when the Minute Mart was trashed by a mystery intruder.

As Eve, Nish and Vinny cleared up the mess, it wasn't long before Suki exposed Nish and Vinny's lies when she found Vinny's torn hoodie covered in smashed glass as she did the laundry.

Horrible Nish emotionally manipulated Suki. (Image credit: BBC)

A fuming Suki confronted Nish, wanting to know exactly what he had started with Phil.

The couple got into a blazing row, where Nish verbally attacked Suki and emotionally manipulated her.

"You are the reason that two of our kids aren't here with us now. And if you carry on like this, you're going to push Vinny and Ash away too... My kids, they respect me. Can you say the same about you?" he bellowed.

As Eve listened in on the argument, a scheming Nish continued: "I'm just trying to do what I can to put our family back on top. I thought that's what you wanted too. And you know how far I'm willing to go to make that happen.

"We're better working together. I know you enjoyed defending me against Phil, I could see it. The two of us as a team, as a family, we're unstoppable. So you tell me. Are you with me, or not?"

"I'm with you," a defeated Suki replied.

The scene made fans' skin crawl and they took to Twitter to slam "vile" Nish's abusive behaviour towards Suki...

god that scene made my skin crawl… abusers like nish are just… vile beyond words. #EastendersFebruary 9, 2023 See more

Nish is completely emotionally manipulating Suki, he's vile! 😡#EastEndersFebruary 9, 2023 See more

Bal & Hev were amazing last night. Brilliant performances from both 👏. What Eve & Suki are going through is truly heartbreaking, but in particular, Suki with the vile abuse she's suffering at the hands of Nish. He really is scum. #EastEnders #Sukeve @BalvinderSopal @heatherpeaceFebruary 10, 2023 See more

That scene with Suki and Nish makes me feel physically ill 🤢The control, the manipulation. I can’t 💔#EastEndersFebruary 9, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.