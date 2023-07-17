EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater is left TERRIFIED by her stalker!

Stacey Slater is shocked when she receives flowers from her private client.

Stacey Slater is petrified after realising that her private client on Secret Cam knows who she is!

Fearing she has a proper stalker, she tries to work out who it could be, as it's clearly someone who has had contact with her.

When she receives flowers from her client, she's even more afraid, realising that he knows where she lives!

Determined to help Stacey, Eve Unwin asks copper Jack Branning if the police would investigate that kind of case. Jack points out that if no actual crime is committed, there's nothing they could do.

Will Stacey work out that creepy teacher Theo Hawthorne is the culprit before it's too late?

Alfie Moon's first day in his new job is very eventful! (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is all geared up for his first day at his new job at the bookies.

The former barman found himself out of work when the Vic's new landlady Elaine Peacock took a dislike to Alfie and fired him and it's been a struggle getting work ever since.

After being left miserable following countless knock backs from job applications, he was elated to finally be taken on at the bookies but he's looking forward to his first day.

Things don't go to plan, however, when he accidentally winds up his new boss Olga!

Determined to turn things around, Alfie asks Freddie Slater and Patrick Trueman to stage a mock fight so he can break it up.

Alfie's plan works like a dream and Olga is impressed that Alfie can handle tricky customers!

Will she work out that he was playing her?

Kim Fox has opened up to her fanbase online. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is chuffed that her mental health advocacy seems to be working out well and it's given her something to focus on.

She's coming to terms with her anxiety and PTSD that have plagued her since her car crash and the coping strategies shared by her therapist really seem to be helping.

When she catches Denzel Danes fighting with girlfriend Amy Mitchell, Kim steps in. Amy is upset that Denzel has been looking at other girls online.

Kim encourages the teenagers to have an honest conversation about their feelings so they can come to a resolution.

The conversation also prompts Kim to look at how she communicates and she resolves to be more real with her online fans.

