EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater SHOCK over Ryan's reveal!

Stacey Slater struggles to deal with Ryan Malloy's return in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater has been doing her best to hold it together ever since her 12-year-old daughter Lily Slater revealed that she was pregnant to schoolfriend Ricky Mitchell.

As various family members on both sides have got involved, including Ricky's volatile dad Jack Branning and mum Sam Mitchell, it's been tough not letting the shocking situation descend into all out war.

Now, with Lily's dad Ryan Malloy back in Walford after his sister Whitney Dean let on that his daughter was having a baby, Stacey has even more drama to juggle.

Taking Lily to her first scan, Stacey is furious when Sam, Ricky and Ryan all turn up uninvited. She was hoping to try and make the experience as calm as possible for Lily, not turn it into a spectacle.

After Ryan drops a bombshell on Stacey, she is left rattled. During the scan, Lily and Ricky are overawed to see their baby.

Things soon descend into a row, however, as words are exchanged between Stacey and Ryan and they are asked to leave the scan room.

Lily Slater confronts mum Stacey Slater about her behaviour around Ryan Malloy. (Image credit: BBC)

Back home, Lily confronts her mum about how she spoke to Ryan, saying she doesn't want Stacey to be so mean to him.

Stacey points out that although Ryan is her biological father, her stepdad Martin Fowler is the one who has been there for her all her life.

Can Stacey and Ryan put aside their differences to support their daughter?

Linda Carter is comforted by her best mate Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter has had a particularly tough time the last few days, struggling to deal with a Valentine's Day without her long-lost love Mick Carter.

After a bad night, Linda gets more worrying news when she gets a call from arch nemesis Janine Butcher's lawyer, who informs her that Janine wants to push forward with selling husband Mick's half of the Vic.

Revealing to her friend Sharon Watts what Janine is planning to do, Linda points out that it will leave her in an impossible situation. Sharon sits down with Linda in the cafe to try to thrash out a plan that will allow Linda to keep the Vic.

It soon becomes clear that Linda can't afford to buy out Janine, leaving her no option but to sell up.

Sharon doesn't want to see her friend have to give up on her home and her livelihood and she makes her a VERY tempting offer...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.