EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater vows to protect Lily!

Stacey Slater stands up for Lily Slater against pressure from Jack Branning in Monday's episode of EastEnders

Stacey Slater is prepared for a fight when Jack Branning demands a meeting with her and her Martin Fowler to talk about their pregnant daughter Lily Slater.

Jack has found out that his son Ricky Mitchell has promised to be a dad to his baby with Lily.

The schoolfriends are only 12-years-old and Jack is not having any of it, as he was expecting Lily not to go ahead with her pregnancy.

Jack's wife Denise Fox is uneasy about him going in guns blazing, advising him to be cautious in how he approaches the Slater family. But Jack won't listen to Denise's wise words and instead demands that as Lily's parents, Stacey and Martin need to talk some sense into her.

When he later bumps into Lily in McKlunky's, he lays out exactly how tough it will be to be a teen mum. Stacey is horrrified when an upset Lily tells her what's happened.

She storms over to No. 27 and in no uncertain terms tells Jack that the whole Branning family are banned from having anything to do with Lily's child.

Ricky Jnr is devastated by Stacey's decision and he blames it all on dad Jack. With Denise warning Jack that he's out of order, an upset Ricky calls his mum Sam Mitchell.

Jack has been making a habit of going overboard where his kids are concerned, including attacking teenager Denzel Danes for spending time with his daughter Amy Mitchell. He realises that his latest action have pushed Ricky away, as he packs his things to move in with his mum.

Lola Pearce prepares to tell Lexi Pearce the truth. (Image credit: BBC)

Lexi Pearce tells mum Lola Pearce that she's feeling unwell and she needs to stay off school. Lola suspects Lexi is play acting and gets her dad Ben Mitchell to take her into school.

It's not long before the school call to say that Lexi needs to come home. The young girl confesses that she needs to be at home, as she wants to be with her ill mum every minute until she gets better.

Poor Lola hides her devastation over Lexi's words, knowing that her daughter is holding onto a hope that will never materialise.

Lola decides that it's finally time to be honest and confess to Lexi that her brain tumour is terminal.

Reiss Colwell has a suggestion for Sonia Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell has been trying to think of ways to help out Sonia Fowler ever since she revealed she might end up homeless because of the inheritance tax on the late Dot Branning's house.

The accountant realises that some extra income will boost Sonia's seriously depleted coffers and he suggests that she get herself another lodger.

Will Sonia see take his advice?

Felix Baker and Whitney Dean have fun pitching a drag night at the Albert. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Felix Baker pitches a drag night at the Albert to owner Kathy Beale, suggesting the performers are styled by Whitney's stall!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.