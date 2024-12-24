EastEnders spoilers: Suki cancels her wedding leaving Eve devastated?

Will Suki change her mind about marrying Eve after the Police reveal an alarming update about fugitive Nish on EastEnders...

It's almost time for the wedding of Suki Panesar (played by Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, the couple's family and friends get ready for their joint hen party celebration at Harry's Barn.



However, the fun turns to fear when the Police report that Suki's criminal ex-husband, Nish (Navin Chowdhry), has been seen in Walford after his recent escape from prison...



The Panesar family remain unaware just how close vengeful Nish has been lurking since going on the run.



Fearing for their safety, knowing that Nish has a score to settle, Suki starts to get cold feet about her and Eve getting married on New Year...



Meanwhile, the family don't realise that dying Nish has been emotionally manipulating his teenage grandson, Nugget, these past few weeks.



Will Nish ultimately use Nugget in his plan to wreck Suki and Eve's happiness?

Just WHAT is fugitive Nish plotting on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) world came crashing down before Christmas, when she discovered she'd been conned out of her pension and life savings by financial scammers.



EastEnders has worked with experts in the field including independent scams expert Nick Stapleton, The Pensions Regulator and Stop Scams UK on the storyline in which Jean was tricked into giving the money she accrued in a long-forgotten pension fund to scammers.



The storyline – which is part of BBC’s Scam Safe initiative - will continue as Jean discovers more about the scammers and deals with the practical and emotional fallout of the crime.



Jean has been trying to put on a brave face over the festive season, despite knowing that her retirement dream is no more.



But Jean's money troubles are far from over when she gets more bad news about the scam she fell for...

Jean has lost everything after becoming the victim of financial scammers on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Scammed Out Of Her Pension! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer